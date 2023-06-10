NEW Golf Art

The first 18 holes of the 2023 Chicken Dinner golf tournament are in the books and everyone in the championship flight is chasing Tripp Harris.

Harris, seeking his first Chicken Dinner title, fired a 9-under-par round of 72 on Saturday at the LaFayette Golf Course and will take a five-shot advantage into Sunday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In