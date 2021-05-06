A team total of 376 was low enough to give the Gordon Lee Trojans third place in their area golf tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday and earn them a spot in the Class A Public School state tournament in less than two weeks' time.
Ayden Cordell led the way for the Trojans with an 88, followed by a 90 from Zane Blaylock and a 91 from Sam Carswell. Tanner Maynor rounded out the team score with a 107, while Jack Lowery (109) and Andrew Sizemore (110) also played for Gordon Lee.
Schley County won the area title with a 334, finishing just two strokes ahead of Drew Charter School. Marcus Leonard of Drew Charter was the low medalist with a 75, while Armuchee's Will Cooper shot a 79 to become the tournament's individual state qualifier from a non-qualifying team.
Taylor County (396), Armuchee (407) and Bowdon (409) rounded out the team standings.
There was far less drama in the girls' tournament as Drew Charter was the only school to field a full team. The Lady Eagles claimed the title with a total of 184 behind an 84 from low medalist Hailey Fisher.
The girls' individual state qualifier was Gordon Lee's Cora Mount, who was three shots off the pace with an 87. Mount is the lone member of the Lady Trojans' team this season.
The boys and girls' Class A Public School state tournament will be held at The National Course at Reynolds on Lake Oconee in Greensboro May 17 and 18.