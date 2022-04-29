The Gordon Lee boys' golf team of Ayden Cordell, Andrew Amor, Zane Blaylock, Sam Carswell, James Eldridge and Tanner Maynor were the Area 3-A runners-up Thursday at the LaFayette Golf Course, but earned a spot in the state tournament in May.
The Gordon Lee girls' golf team of Charlsie McElhaney and Cora Mount were the Area 3-A runners-up Thursday at the LaFayette Golf Course, but earned a spot in the state tournament in May. Mount was the day's individual champion with an 83.
The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans narrowly missed out on area golf championships on Thursday, but still comfortably punched their tickets to the state tournament next month.
LaFayette Golf Course played host to the Area 3-A tournaments and both Gordon Lee teams finished second in the standings.
On the boys' side, Drew Charter School posted four scores in the 80's and edged out Gordon Lee for the area crown by one shot, 332-333.
Ayden Cordell and Andrew Amor both shot 78 for the Trojans. Zane Blaylock added an 84 and Sam Carswell shot a 93 to round out the team total. Also playing for Gordon Lee was James Eldridge with a 98 and Tanner Maynor with a 114.
Schley County took the third spot with a 342. Only the top three teams earned bids to the Class A Public School state tournament, which will be held May 16-17 at the Georgia Southern University Course in Metter.
Those top three teams dominated play on Thursday. Fourth-place Bowdon was 69 shots out of the final state qualification spot with a score of 411. Taylor County (414) was fifth, followed by Mt. Zion-Carroll (455), Trion (505) and Manchester (530).
Armuchee, with just three in its lineup, did not have enough players to qualify for a team score. However, they did have the day's low medalist as Will Cooper shot an even-par 72 to beat Cordell and Amor by six strokes.
As the lowest-scoring player on a non-qualifying team, Cooper will be in the state tournament as an individual.
Only five teams competed in the girls' tournament and it was Drew Charter completing the sweep with a score of 178. The two lowest individual scores made up the girls' team total.
Gordon Lee was just five shots back at 183. That included an 83 from Cora Mount and a 100 from Charlsie McElhaney, who was seeing her first action since returning from an injury.
Trion grabbed the No. 3 spot and the final state berth with a 220, while the rest of the field included Armuchee (255) and Schley County (266).
Mount also garnered low medalist honors, mirroring the boys' individual standings by beating Drew Charter's top two players by six shots apiece. The senior was runner-up at last year's area tournament in LaFayette with an 87.
The girls' Class A Public School state tournament will also be May 16-17 at Willow Lake Golf Club in Metter.
