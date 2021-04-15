The Gordon Lee Trojans got a 45 from Ayden Cordell and 46 from Zane Blaylock as they picked up an eight-shot victory over LFO in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Club in Chattanooga on Wednesday.
Andrew Sizemore shot 51 for the Trojans, while a 53 from Chandler McBee rounded out the team score of 195. Tanner Maynor and Cooper Jacks also played for Gordon Lee with both carding rounds of 56.
Brandon McBryar matched Cordell for the lowest score of the day with a 45 for LFO, who finished with a team score of 203. Alec Gentry shot 48, while a 54 from Beau Welborn and a 56 from Preston Johnson completed the Warriors' score. Nate Carter (60) and Levi Harwell (62) also teed it up for the Red-and-White.