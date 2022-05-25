The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association released its 2022 All-State Teams for each GHSA classification on Wednesday.
A GHSGCA coaches' panel in each classification made final selections from the nominees.
Locally, four players from the Catoosa-Walker County area earned recognition.
Gordon Lee senior Cora Mount, an honorable mention pick a year ago after placing seventh in the Class A Public School state tournament, was a first team selection this year. Mount, who has committed to play at Tennessee Wesleyan next season, was the individual state runner-up earlier this month after tournament rounds of 79 and 82.
She helped the Lady Trojans tie for fourth place in the team standings.
Also making the first team was LaFayette junior Grant Langford in Class AAA. Langford led the Ramblers to a sixth-place team finish at state after shooting rounds of 71 and 74. He was eighth individually after a fifth-place showing last year.
It marks his second consecutive All-State first team award.
Heritage senior Chandler Burns was an honorable mention pick in Class AAAA. Burns, who tied for 24th individually at state as a junior, carded a 75 and an 81 this time around to finish in a tie for 15th place.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee sophomore Ayden Cordell was an honorable mention pick in Class A Public for a second straight year. Cordell earned another Top 30 finish at state after rounds of 88 and 84 put him in a tie for 28th place. He was 24th a year ago.
The Trojans went on to finish fifth in the team standings.
