The Ringgold Lady Tigers got a 1-over-par 37 from Maclaine Donovan as they won a nine-hole match against Dalton and LaFayette on Thursday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Counting only the two lowest scorers on the day, Alexis Brackett shot a 54 to round out Ringgold's total of 91.
Dalton was second with a 96, while LaFayette was third with a 97. That included a career-best 45 from Ella Maples, while Maggie Green and Abby Keys each shot a 52.
Kamryn Johnston had a 54 and Kayla Bailey shot a 55. Adalyn Brown finished with a 57 and Riley Marshall had a 60.
HERITAGE BOYS DEFEAT GORDON LEE
After playing in the Gordon Lee Invitational at McLemore on Monday, the Heritage Generals and the Gordon Lee Trojans returned to the top of the mountain on Thursday for a nine-hole match.
Heritage would pick up the victory, 168-179. Sam Johnson had a 1-under-par 34 for the Generals and James Kennedy added a 41, while the rest of the team score included a 46 by Mason Davis and a 47 from Sawyer Eaton.
Nathaniel Johnson carded a 50 for Heritage and Taylor Bunn shot a 52. Jose Allen and Remy Pastuch played JV for the Generals. Both finished with 62's.
Gordon Lee got a very solid round of 38 from Ayden Cordell to go with a 43 by Andrew Amor. Sam Carswell shot a 48 and James Eldridge rounded things out with a 50.
Asa Brown shot a 55 and Levi Webb carded a 60 for the Trojans. Jake Seay played JV for Gordon Lee and finished with a 56.
Results of the scheduled girls' match had not been reported as of press time.
