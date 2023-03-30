NEW Golf Art

The Ringgold Lady Tigers got a 1-over-par 37 from Maclaine Donovan as they won a nine-hole match against Dalton and LaFayette on Thursday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course.

Counting only the two lowest scorers on the day, Alexis Brackett shot a 54 to round out Ringgold's total of 91.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

