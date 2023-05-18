Surrounded by her family, Maclaine Donovan made her college choice officially as the Ringgold senior will play for Truett-McConnell University next season. On hand for the celebration were Kevin, Mae, Wheeler and Katie Donovan, along with Molly, Meryl and Wade Donovan.
Maclaine Donovan, one of the most highly-decorated female golfers to ever come through the Ringgold High School program, will close out her prep career at the Class AAA state tournament early next week.
However, she's already gotten started on the next phase of her playing career as the senior recently signed to play for and attend Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.
"There's a lot of steps that I've had to take to where I am now, but I wouldn't have traded anything from where I was to now," the personable and well-liked Donovan said during a recent ceremony celebrating her college signing. "I'm super excited."
Donovan played tennis as a kid, but took up golf in fifth grade and quickly became hooked on the sport. She said some of her family believed she was already showing signs of being talented enough to play in college not long after she first picked up a club.
"My dad and my granddad thought I could right after I first started," she explained. "They thought I had the potential because of my swing because I had played tennis. By the time I was in ninth or tenth grade, they were really thinking I was going to play in college and now here I am."
Donovan burst onto the prep scene as a sophomore, becoming the top player for the Lady Tigers. Playing at the area tournament that spring, she earned low medalist honors with an 85 to help Ringgold win the team title. She also recorded her career-low round that season, an even-par 72, at the Brainerd Golf Course in Chattanooga.
She capped that season with back-to-back rounds of 85 at state to finish in a tie for 11th place individually and earn Catoosa County Girls' Co-Player of the Year honors.
As a junior, she took county honors once more and won her second straight individual area title with an 84 as the Blue-and-White finished as runner-up as a team. At the state tournament, she placed 14th overall and Ringgold finished eighth in the team standings.
So far this season, Donovan made the All-Tournament Team at the LaFayette Lady Rambler Invitational and she placed second at the area tournament with an 88 on a damp, windy day for scoring. Ringgold went on to win its second team title in three years and will play in the state tournament at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus (May 22-23).
"I'm a player that's going to work," Donovan said when asked what she would offer the team. "I'm not going to stop until I'm where I should be. There's always room for growth so I'm never going to stop working.
"Plus, I think I'm pretty fun to hang out with. I also love Jesus, so going to Truett will be a really great opportunity for me to show Jesus to everyone while playing golf."
She said strengthening her relationship with Christ was a big reason she chose the school.
"I picked Truett because of the Jesus atmosphere they have with the golf team, the school and everything like that," she continued. "When I walked on campus to tour it, it was like Jesus was in that place with me. I felt like if I went there, I'd be surrounded by Jesus all the time. That's the main reason I picked it."
Ringgold girls' head coach Ryann Peterson said Donovan was one of the hardest-working players she knows.
"She's a tough player and she's always trying to figure out how she can be the best in order to work her way up," the coach explained. "She's definitely one of the best and she can be at the next level too. It's just the confidence and knowing that she's capable and able to play at the next level.
"(TMU) is also getting probably one of the best people they could get. She's honest, loyal and so hard-working. She's definitely somebody I would want to keep on my team."
Donovan plans to major in business management and minor in kids' ministry.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.