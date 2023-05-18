Maclaine Donovan signs with TMU

Surrounded by her family, Maclaine Donovan made her college choice officially as the Ringgold senior will play for Truett-McConnell University next season. On hand for the celebration were Kevin, Mae, Wheeler and Katie Donovan, along with Molly, Meryl and Wade Donovan.

 Scott Herpst

Maclaine Donovan, one of the most highly-decorated female golfers to ever come through the Ringgold High School program, will close out her prep career at the Class AAA state tournament early next week.

However, she's already gotten started on the next phase of her playing career as the senior recently signed to play for and attend Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga.

