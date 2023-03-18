NEW Golf Art

The Lady Raiders of Walton High School won their third consecutive Lady Rambler Invitational on Saturday on a cold, windy day at the LaFayette Golf Course.

Walton took the title with a team score of 243 (top three golfers), followed by Carrollton with a 251 and Darlington with a 270.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

