The Lady Raiders of Walton High School won their third consecutive Lady Rambler Invitational on Saturday on a cold, windy day at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Walton took the title with a team score of 243 (top three golfers), followed by Carrollton with a 251 and Darlington with a 270.
Ringgold's Maclaine Donovan posted an 80 and placed fourth overall. She was one of three All-Tournament players, including Annika Gomeyac (77) and Tatum Thompson (78), both from Walton. Darlington's Ther Kotchasanmanee was the individual champion with a 72.
The Lady Tigers also got a 111 from Alexis Brackett. However, with only two players, Ringgold did not have enough to qualify for the team awards.
LaFayette finished with a 326, consisting of a 101 from Abby Keys, a 112 from Maggie Green and a 113 by Ella Maples. Adalyn Brown (114) and Kamryn Johnson (120) also played for the Lady Ramblers, while Kayla Bailey (127) and Riley Marshall (138) played as individuals.
Heritage was led by a 95 from Madi Hunt. Jules Harbort shot a 124 and Morgan Roberts finished with a 139.
Gordon Lee also did not have enough players for a team score. Charlsie McElhaney carded a 92 on the day, followed by a 113 from Zoie Key.
A total of 17 schools participated making up 15 teams with 61 total golfers. It was the largest field in the tournament's history.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.