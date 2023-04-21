Bryan College head coach Jake Goins was among those on hand as OCA senior golfer Garrett Dempsey signed with the Lions on Friday. Also there for the ceremony were Gavin, Garrison, Jana, Danny and Gabriella Dempsey.
Just five years after he first picked up a club, Garrett Dempsey has started making strides as a golfer.
The Oakwood Christian Academy senior continues to improve and is now the No. 1 player for the Eagles, consistently shooting in the low 40's in nine-hole matches and hovering in the low 80's for 18-hole events. In his most recent practice round at the LaFayette Golf Course this past weekend, he reached a milestone with a 79, his first career round under 80.
The potential is there for Dempsey to grow and go even lower and it's potential that he'll get a chance to develop even more at Bryan College. Dempsey signed with the Lions in a ceremony at the high school on Friday, which was attended by family members and plenty of classmates and friends.
"I started playing golf in eighth grade, so I haven't been playing as long as many people have, but I'm excited for the opportunity get to play golf in college," he said. "I hope to glorify God while I'm doing it and just really enjoy it."
Dempsey is believed to be the first OCA high school athlete to ever sign a scholarship to play golf at the next level.
"It feels really good and I'm excited about that," he continued. "It's great seeing all these people that I love here together, though it does feel a little weird that they're all here to celebrate me. But I'm enjoying it and I'm really looking forward to this opportunity."
Dempsey said the Bryan campus reminded him of Oakwood, where he has attend school all of his life.
"(Bryan) is also kind of a small, more personal look into education," he explained. "It's a little secluded up on the hill where it is, but I really like that. It just feels like home and a place where I can be comfortable during my four years of college."
Bryan head coach Jake Goins, on hand for the signing, said his program was getting a player loaded with untapped potential.
"He's a great kid and he's obviously a great fit for what we're trying to do at Bryan," Goins stated. "Knowing where he's coming from and seeing his potential, I don't think it'll be very long before he can really start helping us and improving a ton. I'm really excited about bringing him in."
OCA golf coach Jeff Cook said the Lions were getting a scholar athlete and a fast learner.
"He listens well and can change quickly, Cook added. "He's really level-headed and I think they're getting a really good base of a golfer who's going to increase and get better. Just for the three months I've been coaching him, he's gotten better each time. He's excelling over where I thought he would be at this time. Plus, he's a great person, well-respected and his teammates really like him."
Dempsey added that the Lions were getting a positive person and someone that wants to learn.
"I just want to be coachable and see what God can do with my skills playing golf," he said. "I also want to bring a positive aspect to the team because I'm huge on having a positive mentality. I just want to be an encouragement to the guys around me and learn from guys that are better than me."
Dempsey said he is currently leaning towards studying education in college with an eye on one day becoming a coach.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.