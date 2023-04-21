Garrett Dempsey signs with Bryan College

Bryan College head coach Jake Goins was among those on hand as OCA senior golfer Garrett Dempsey signed with the Lions on Friday. Also there for the ceremony were Gavin, Garrison, Jana, Danny and Gabriella Dempsey.

 Scott Herpst

Just five years after he first picked up a club, Garrett Dempsey has started making strides as a golfer.

The Oakwood Christian Academy senior continues to improve and is now the No. 1 player for the Eagles, consistently shooting in the low 40's in nine-hole matches and hovering in the low 80's for 18-hole events. In his most recent practice round at the LaFayette Golf Course this past weekend, he reached a milestone with a 79, his first career round under 80.

