Some damp conditions, gusty winds, and exceptionally fast greens didn't seem to bother the Darlington Tigers on Monday as they posted a 23-shot victory at the Gordon Lee Invitational at McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn.
The Tigers finished with a team score of 306, while Northwest Whitfield was second at 329 and Rome was third at 331. Christian Heritage (333) and LaFayette (339) rounded out the top five.
Calhoun (342) finished sixth, followed by Heritage (349), Gordon Lee (363), Coahulla Creek (391) and Ringgold (414).
Darlington teammates Andres Morales-Struck and Rocco Lopez tied for the individual lead with a 3-over-par 74, while Morales-Struck won the individual title on a scorecard playoff.
Rome's Bo Bushnell was third with a 75, while another Darlington player, Marcelo Ulrich, along with K.T. Seo of Christian Heritage, tied for fourth at 76. Grant Langford of LaFayette shot 77 to finish sixth.
The rest of the Ramblers' team score was rounded out by an 80 from Mason Thompson, an 89 from Hayden Bowman and a 93 from Shane Johnston. Jackson Brewster also played for LaFayette and finished with a 98.
Heritage got an 81 from James Kennedy, an 83 from Sam Johnson, an 88 by Mason Davis and a 97 from Luke Fitzsimmons. Sawyer Eaton shot a 98 for the Generals.
As for the host school, Andrew Amor had an 82 for the Trojans. Ayden Cordell carded an 87 and Sam Carswell had a 93, while a 101 from James Eldridge rounded out the team score. Tanner Maynor also played and shot 106.
Christian Griffin had a 98 to set the pace for Ringgold. Evan Vineyard shot 104 and Cohen Shattuck finished at 105. Brayden Roach (107) and Elijah Tipton (118) also played for the Tigers.
