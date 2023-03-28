NEW Golf Art

Some damp conditions, gusty winds, and exceptionally fast greens didn't seem to bother the Darlington Tigers on Monday as they posted a 23-shot victory at the Gordon Lee Invitational at McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn.

The Tigers finished with a team score of 306, while Northwest Whitfield was second at 329 and Rome was third at 331. Christian Heritage (333) and LaFayette (339) rounded out the top five.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In