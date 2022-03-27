The state golf tournaments are still about two months away, but the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes served noticed on Saturday that they may very well be a force to be reckoned with in Class 5A.
Despite missing three of their better golfers, who were taking the ACT, the Canes posted an 80 and three scores in the 70's to win the 2022 LaFayette Invitational by five shots over private school golf power Rivers Academy.
Cartersville (308) got a 73 from Camden Meadows, who made the All-Tournament Team. Rivers Academy finished at 313 and had a pair of All-Tournament players in Aidan Cohl (72) and Dalton Burts (74).
Cole Stockard carded a 73 for third-place Dalton (314) to make the All-Tournament Team, while the low medalist came from fourth-place Calhoun (317). Ethan Lunsford led the field with a 2-under-par 70 on a slightly chili and very windy day at the LaFayette Golf Course.
The rest of the boys' field included fifth-place Northwest Whitfield (337), sixth-place LaFayette (341) and seventh-place Darlington (342), followed by Gordon Lee (343), Heritage (344), Coahulla Creek (364), Sonoraville (367), Rome (374), Ringgold (375) and LaFayette's JV squad (482).
Mason Thompson led the Ramblers with a 78, followed by an 82 from Grant Langford, a 90 by Brady Mullaly and a 91 from Junior Barber. Jackson Brewster (94) and Shane Johnston (99) also played for LaFayette.
Gordon Lee got an 81 from Ayden Cordell, an 82 from Andrew Amor, an 89 from Zane Blaylock and a 91 from Sam Carswell, while James Eldridge shot 107 for the Trojans.
Chandler Burns paced the Generals with a 76. Samuel Johnson had an 84 and James Kennedy carded an 89, while the team score was rounded out by a 95 from Luke Fitzsimmons. Also playing for Heritage on Saturday was Sawyer Eaton (102) and J.T. Halleron (103).
Christian Griffith and Coulter Porter each had a 89 for Ringgold. Cohen Shattuck finished with a 91 and Aaron Elswick shot a 106. Other scores for the Tigers included a 107 from Brayden Roach and a 112 from Camryn Kecskes.
And for the LaFayette junior varsity team, Braden Queen and R.J. Harris each shot 112, Kevin Barfield finished at 122 and Brandon Wallin had a 136.
It was a record-setting day in the girls' tournament.
Class 7A powerhouse Walton shot 235 to win by a whopping 27 shots and repeat as tournament champions, but it was a freshman from Darlington that stole the show.
Ther Kotchsanmanee, who is already being recruited by Duke University, blistered the course with a 5-under-par 67 to set a LaFayette Invitational girls' scoring record. She was playing the event as an individual.
Walton's 235 included All-Tournament performances by Saanvi Venkatesh (76) and Tatum Thompson (78), while Sara Burger's 77 was good enough for an All-Tournament spot for second-place Northwest Whitfield (262). Oconee County (298) was third, while the top five was rounded out by a 300 from Coahulla Creek and a 303 from Dalton.
The rest of the team standings featured Hart County (307), Gordon Central (312), LaFayette (323), Ringgold (339) and Rome (342).
Abby Keys shot a 106 for the Lady Ramblers. Maggie Green had a 107 and Ella Maples finished at 110 while Adalyn Brown carded a 120.
The Lady Tigers were without Maclaine Donovan on Saturday, but got a 90 from Elli Roy, a 116 from Alexis Brackett and a 133 from Shaelyn White.
Gordon Lee had just two players and not enough to qualify for the team awards. Cora Mount finished at 83 for the Lady Trojans and Charlsie McElhaney ended the day with an 89.
Maddie Hunt played as an individual for Heritage and shot a 92.