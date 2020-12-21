Coaches tell their athletes all the time to always perform at their best because you never know just who might be watching.
Heritage golfer Cain Stover is now the latest example.
The senior signed papers this past Wednesday to continue playing the sport for head coach Miles Moseley and the Cleveland State (Tenn.) Cougars and Moseley recalled when he first got a look at Stover's playing abilities.
"I knew Cain's name, but I didn't know his face," the coach said. "I was actually at a tournament watching another player and I saw (Cain) swing and I started asking 'who is that?' After I figured out who he was, I followed him around for a few holes.
"He was such a fundamentally sound golfer. He made mistakes that any young golfer would make, but I thought he just had so much potential. If he learns to clean up those errors, he can really, really play well."
Moseley added that Stover piqued his interest enough for the coach to spend more time watching him at the same tournament the following day and three or four more tournaments, trying to get a look at all the elements of Stover's game.
"Then when I asked about him, all the reports started coming back the same," he began. "High, high character and everyone talked about what a good guy he was and that's important to us."
"I just love the coach and I think he's going to get me to the next level where I need to be," said Stover, who began playing competitive golf in seventh grade. "(This) is really exciting and I'm really looking forward to the next couple of years that are coming up to help me get to that next level after that."
He said he knows what he needs to work on to get ready for his time with the Cougars and his senior season with the Generals, who are poised to be one of the top teams in 7-AAAA.
"I definitely need to work on my wedges and my short game," he added.
Heritage head coach golf coach Brian Dodson said Cleveland State was getting a solid player and one with a great golf swing.
"He has a lot of potential and he puts in a lot of work on a daily basis to be the best player he can," Dodson added. "He's just a super-positive, all-around great kid. The ability is there now, but if he keeps putting in the work that he's putting in now, he's going to be a really good golfer."
"He's a young man with great character and skills," Moseley added. "We're looking forward to working with him and him working with us to see just how far he can go."
Stover said he was considering majoring in business.