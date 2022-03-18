The LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Heritage boys' golf teams teed it up at The Farm in Dalton on Thursday for the first round of the Dalton Catamount Invitational.
Creekview sits in first place after the first round with a score of 303. The Grizzlies' total was highlighted by a 4-under par 68 from Josh Ledford, the current individual leader.
Host Dalton got an even-par 72 from Wyatt Brackett as they finished the day in second place overall at 311. Mill Creek (325) was third, followed by Harrison (328) and Calhoun (334).
LaFayette sits in sixth place at 343. Gordon Lee and Heritage are tied for seventh at 362, while Coahulla Creek's 383 has them in ninth with one round still to play.
Rambler Grant Langford is third individually after a 3-over par 75 on Thursday. The rest of LaFayette's scores included a solid 82 from Brady Mullaly, an 86 from Mason Thompson and a 100 from Junior Barber. The remainder of the lineup included a 104 from Jackson Brewster and a 109 from Shane Johnston.
Gordon Lee got an 82 from Ayden Cordell, an 88 from Zane Blaylock, a 92 from Andrew Amor and a 99 from Sam Carswell to complete their team total. Tanner Maynor also played for the Trojan and carded a 100.
As for Heritage, they were led by an 80 from Samuel Johnson and an 81 from Chandler Burns. Also playing for the Generals in Round 1 was James Kennedy (91), Luke Fitzsimmons (110) and Sawyer Eaton (116).
The second and final round of the tournament will be held next Thursday at the Barnsley Gardens course in Adairsville.
Meanwhile, LaFayette and Heritage will head to Dahlonega on Saturday to take part in the Achasta Invitational at the Achasta Golf Course.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.