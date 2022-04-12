GOLF: Amor leads Gordon Lee to nine-hole victory By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 2-over-par 38 by low medalist Andrew Amor helped give the Gordon Lee Trojans a five-shot win over Coahulla Creek in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.Ayden Cordell posted a 40, followed by a 45 from Sam Carswell and a 46 from Zane Blaylock as Gordon Lee ended the day with a team score of 169.Tanner Maynor (48), Jack Lowry (50) James Eldridge (52) and Cooper Jacks (54) also played for the Trojans.Skyler Winningham carded a 39 for the Colts (174), while Caden Daniel (61) set the pace for Trion (249). Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now College will be Act II for Ringgold seniors Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, April 8, 2022 (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 11, 2022 Grant covers tuition costs for students in high-demand career fields Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories After big day, designer's poster for Jack White now a collector's item 59 min ago Gov. Sununu seeks exception to abortion ban 59 min ago What is the period of limitation and when does it start? 59 min ago Will removal of free life cover with SIP impact investors? 59 min ago Why Zerodha's co-founder is now looking at risk-free assets 59 min ago