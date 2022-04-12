Gordon Lee Trojans

A 2-over-par 38 by low medalist Andrew Amor helped give the Gordon Lee Trojans a five-shot win over Coahulla Creek in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.

Ayden Cordell posted a 40, followed by a 45 from Sam Carswell and a 46 from Zane Blaylock as Gordon Lee ended the day with a team score of 169.

Tanner Maynor (48), Jack Lowry (50) James Eldridge (52) and Cooper Jacks (54) also played for the Trojans.

Skyler Winningham carded a 39 for the Colts (174), while Caden Daniel (61) set the pace for Trion (249).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

