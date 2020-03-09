Members of the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans headed south to Stockbridge this past Saturday to test themselves in the Georgia High School Champions Challenge meet.
The Lady Trojans won two individual events, led by Gracie O'Neal, who turned in another record-setting performance in the 3200-meter run. The future University of Georgia runner clocked in at 11:04 to set a new personal-best and break her own Gordon Lee record by 19 seconds.
Kaylee Brown also won on Saturday as she cleared 5-foot-2, to win the high jump in a tiebreaker.
Arilyn Lee placed third in both the shot put (38-6) and the discus (103-7) and Asia Underwood was fourth in the triple jump (31-10.5).
Madison Mayberry was 10th in the 3200 (14:37) and 14th in the 1600 (6:44), while M.K. Roberts placed 11th in the shot put (67-10).
In the team standings, Gordon Lee finished with 37 points to take seventh place in a meet featuring several higher classification schools. Class 7A Campbell won the event with 146 points, followed in the top three by Class 5A Miller Grove (95) and Class 4A Chapel Hill (79).