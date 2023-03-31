Blue skies and warm temperatures greeted track teams from 11 different schools as Chickamauga played host to the 67th annual Gordon Lee Invitational meet on Thursday.
The Heritage Lady Generals scored first-place points in four events, but amassed enough points to end the day with 117 and earn the girls' championship trophy.
A gutsy effort by the LFO Lady Warriors earned them the runner-up trophy with 84.5 points as they edged out Gordon Lee (82) for second place. LaFayette was fourth with 68 points and Southeast Whitfield (64) finished fifth.
The rest of the girls' standings included North Murray (63), Northwest Whitfield (57.50), Mount Zion-Carroll (27), Chattooga (26), Dade County (15) and Ringgold (8).
Piper Collins continued her outstanding rookie season for Heritage by winning the 800 (2:44) and the 1600 (6:11). Avah Morrison took first place in the shot put (33-5), while the 4x400 relay team of Kylie Campbell, Jenna Ryans, Malia McKibben and Aaliyah Rodgers also took first place (4:40).
Rodgers finished second in the 100, while Caroline Hamilton was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and tied for second in the pole vault. Rodgers, McKibbin, Campbell and Harper Carstens also teamed up to finish second in the 4x100.
Rodgers also finished third in the 400 and Addi Dills placed third in the 200 and fourth in the pole vault. Lilly Robison earned fourth place for the Lady Generals in the 100 hurdles, McKibben took fourth in the 300 hurdles, and Campbell was fourth in the triple jump.
Lindsey Gibson placed sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put, while Clara Beth Elsenrath also earned seventh-place points in the 100 hurdles. Another point was scored on Emily Damron's eighth-place finish in the 1600.
LFO got a pair of victories by Aubrey Medrano as the freshman captured the 100 hurdles (16.78) and the 300 hurdles (51.98) to continue her outstanding rookie year. Angel Simmons finished first in the 400 (1:02.31), while another freshman, Piper Brown, tied for first in the high jump (4-10).
Simmons also took the runner-up spot in the 200. Christina Gass was second in the 400, and Carlee Wilson finished second in the 100 hurdles.
The team of Brown, Gass, Medrano and Simmons finished fourth in the 4x100. Skyler Phillips finished fifth in the shot put, Wilson was fifth in the 300 hurdles, and Simmons tied for fifth in the 100. Gass was sixth in the 200, while Lexi Downey was eighth in both the shot put and the discus.
The only first-place points scored by Gordon Lee were accumulated by Kylie Hunley, who tied Brown for first place in the high jump.
Madolynn Loyd finished runner-up in the shot put and the discus, Hunley tied for second in the pole vault, and Haley Hartman was second in the 3200. Riley Shirley placed third in the 100 and was part of a three-way tie for third in the high jump. Hartman also finished fourth in the 800, while Frannie Bowers was fourth in the long jump.
Hartman also collected fifth-place points in the 1600, while Molly Ellis was fifth in the 3200. Shirley was sixth in the triple jump and Kali Woodward was sixth in the 800, while another sixth-place finish was turned in by Madisyn Savadge in the 100 hurdles.
Woodward added seventh-place finishes in both the 400 and the 1600 to round out the scoring for the Lady Trojans.
LaFayette picked up one event win on Thursday as Madison Todd crossed the line first in the 3200 (13:42). The Lady Ramblers also got third-place points from Todd in the 1600, Haynie Gilstrap in the 800, Naomi Thompson in the 3200, Suki Williams in the shot put, and Olivia Dearing, who tied for third in the high jump.
Gilstrap also placed fourth in the 1600 and Raven Yancy was fifth in the triple jump. Yancy also teamed up with Hannah Phillips, Ava McNabb and Jaselyn Couch to take fifth in the 4x100, while Gilstrap, Teara Snider, Makenna Maloche and Dakota Tabor were fifth in the 4x400.
Yancy added a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Naudia Dodson was seventh in the discus. Snider was eighth in the 800, and Phillips took eighth in the long jump.
As for Ringgold, Savannah Stevens placed fifth in the discus. The team of Shaylyn Ridley, Annabelle Troutman, Emma Nowlin and Sara Collins finished sixth in the 4x400, and Collins also placed eighth in the 400.
Keyla Young had a big day for North Murray as she took first place in the 100 (12.89), the 200 (27.38) and the triple jump (32-4).
Northwest got victories on the day from Maggie Brooker in the long jump (15-7) and Emily Lane in the discus (125-4).
Dade County's Reagan Page was first in the pole vault (8-0), while Mount Zion-Carroll took first place in the 4x100 (51.66).