The Central-Carroll Lady Lions extended their Day 1 lead in a big way on Tuesday and ran away with the Region 7-AAAA girls' track championship at Southeast Whitfield High School.
After enjoying a small lead over Heritage following completion of four events on Monday, Central won seven of the 13 events up for grabs on Tuesday and finished the meet with 223 points.
Heritage, who won just two events on Tuesday, finished in the runner-up spot with 130 points. Cedartown (78) would hold off Pickens (67) and Northwest (63) for third place. Ridgeland was sixth with 45 points, while host Southeast rounded out the standings with 37.
Gracie Murray had the two wins for the Lady Generals on Tuesday as she swept the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, setting personal records in both distances. She crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.36, before clocking in at 48.15 in the 300 hurdles, a race that she won by just two-tenths of a second.
Heritage saw its teams finish second in all three relay races. The team of Murray, Aaliyah Rodgers, Riley Kokinda and Maliah McKibben clocked in at 53.63 in the 4x100. Rodgers, along with Zandy Burton, Anna Darling and Morgyn Easley, finished runner-up in the 4x400 (4:43.21), while Burton, Easley, Allison Craft and Alexis Faul placed second in the 4x800 (11:13.17).
Craft placed third in the 3200 with a time of 13:18.16 and Caroline Hamilton cleared 4-10 to set a personal record while taking third in the high jump. Burton also placed fourth in the 400 (1:06.36) and in the 800 (2:47.92). Her 400 time was a personal record.
The top four finishers in each event move on the Class AAAA state sectionals at North Oconee High School on Saturday, May 8.
Craft scored fifth-place points in the 800 with a personal record of 2:51.07, while Avah Morrison (32-9.5) was fifth in the shot put. Caroline Hamilton also finished fifth in the 100 hurdles, setting a new personal mark of 19.51. Harper Carstens finished sixth for Heritage in the high jump, also clearing 4-10, but finishing down in the order on a tiebreaker.
Hamilton also had a new personal record in the 300 hurdles (1:00.37), which was good enough for seventh place. Rodgers also finished seventh in the 100 (13.74). Gracie McCoy was eighth in the triple jump (27-8.5) and Abby Scott set a new personal record in the shot put with a throw of 30-2.25, which gave her eighth place. Faul also finished eighth in the 3200 (14:56.55).
As for Ridgeland, they will send five athletes to state sectionals, highlighted by Annabel Hill's win in the high jump. Hill was the only athlete to clear 5-0. It was one of the top 50 high jumps in the state this season, according to Ga.Milesplit.com.
Cordasia Watkins was runner-up in the shot put (35-9), one of the top 50 throws in the state this season. Madison Lennon enjoyed a personal-best of 50.69 seconds in the 300 hurdles, good enough for third place. Mecca Spears threw the shot 34-9.75 to finish third and earn a personal record, while Taylor Lambert's triple jump of 30-0 also set a personal-best and was good enough for fourth place.
Ridgeland's 4x400 relay team of Lennon, Hayley Strickland, Isabelle McGill and Koda O'Dell placed fifth (4:57.44). Lennon was sixth in the 400 with a personal record of 1:07.27. O'Dell, Lennon, Watkins and Jenna Morgan teamed up to finish sixth in the 4x100 (56.48). Ardeja Battle (32-1) was seventh in the triple jump, while Morgan (4-8) was eighth in the high jump with a new personal record.