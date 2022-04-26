At this point, it's a safe bet to say that Savannah's Islands High School is getting pretty sick and tired of seeing Heritage when it comes to girls' state tournaments in the spring.
Last year, the Lady Generals went on the road and took down the Lady Sharks in soccer on their way to the Final Four, while the Navy-and-Red also made the six-hour trip to the shore and handed Islands a 3-0 loss in tennis on its way to a state semifinals appearance.
Tuesday afternoon, Heritage made the long trip back to Savannah to face the Lady Sharks in a rematch on the courts and history would repeat itself with another Lady Generals' victory.
With the win, Heritage moves on to the Elite Eight and a match with Region 6 champion Marist, the two-time defending state champion and holder of 26 outright or shared state titles in the sport since 1981.
By virtue of having a higher seed, the War Eagles will play host to the Lady Generals, who are the No. 3 seed out of Region 7.
The date and time for the match was unknown as of press time.
Although five of the Lady Generals who started on the 2021 state Final Four team returned this spring, only one - No. 1 doubles player Rhegan Simmons - is playing in the same spot she played in a year ago.
Second-year tennis player Mia Callahan made the jump from No. 3 singles to No. 1 singles this season, while Kortney McKenzie and Elli Jost went from playing doubles at this time last year to filling in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots this time around. Lauren Mock also moved up from No. 2 doubles to No. 1 doubles, while Brooke Matherly and Ella Blansit have settled into the No. 2 doubles slot.
However, just the experience of playing state matches last year cannot be understated and so far, that experience is paying off in this year's state tournament playoffs, especially early Monday afternoon at sizzling Bacon Park Tennis Center in Savannah.
Heritage got a 6-3, 6-2 victory by Jost at No. 3 singles before the two doubles teams finished out the match. Simmons and Mock rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win, while Matherly and Blansit took the No. 2 doubles match, 6-2, 6-1.
McKenzie dropped the first set at No. 2 singles, 6-3, and was tied 1-1 in the second set when play was halted. No score on Callahan's match at No. 1 singles had been reported as of press time.
"The girls played an awesome match today," Heritage girls' coach Angie Mathis said. "All of the girls played great and pushed through the heat and their opponents. We look forward to taking on Marist in the Elite Eight."
