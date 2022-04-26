The sixth-ranked Heritage Lady Generals made the drive to Bogart, near Athens, on Monday night for the Elite Eight round of the Class AAAA state soccer playoffs, looking to upset top-seeded and defending state champion North Oconee.
The two teams met in the state semifinals a year ago with the Lady Titans posting a 9-0 victory and they would win again on Monday, although by a much closer score.
North Oconee was held scoreless for the final 60 minutes of the match, but four tallies in the first 30 minutes proved to be too much for the Lady Generals, who saw their season end with a 4-0 loss.
The Lady Titans held Heritage (14-2-1) without a shot on goal as they improved to 22-0 on the season. Emma Walther had 10 saves for the Lady Generals before Emily Holcomb replaced her in goal after 58 minutes. Holcomb finished with two saves.
It marked the final matches for five Heritage seniors as Walther, McKenna Bialecke, Emma Tennyson, Bailey Needham and Addison Needham ended their four-year run with a 46-12-2 record and a 17-3 mark in region play, including a 4-1-1 record (2-0 in region) in 2020 before the rest of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
They had one region title and two region runner-up finishes, made the second round of the playoffs once, the state quarterfinals once, and the state Final Four once.
Region 7 champion Northwest Whitfield is the only team from the region still alive in the tournament. The Lady Bruins posted a 2-0 win over Madison County on Monday and will host Jefferson in the semifinals after the Lady Dragons blanked Luella, 10-0.
Southeast Whitfield, however, was beaten 6-0 at Marist, who will host North Oconee in a rematch of last year's state final, won by the Lady Titans, 3-2.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.