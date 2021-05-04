Northwest Whitfield's girls punched their ticket to their first-ever soccer final four with a 4-0 victory over Thomas County Central on Tuesday.
However, the Lady Bruins won't be the only team from Region 7-AAAA playing in the state semifinals.
For the first time since 2013, and for just the second time in school history, the Heritage Lady Generals are one of the final four teams left in the Class AAAA bracket after a 2-1 win over Islands High School in Savannah on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, all three goals of the match came in the final 40 minutes. Freshman Lila Langston knocked home both tallies for the Lady Generals, while sophomore Brooke Fairchild assisted on both goals.
Heritage had 23 shots in the game, 11 on goal, while sophomore keeper Lindsay Connell came up with six big saves for the Navy-and-Red.
Heritage (15-4) will have to wait a little longer to find out where they will be heading for their state semifinal match. The battle between Region 2 champion Columbus (5-3-1) and Region 8 champion and top-ranked North Oconee (16-0-2) had to be postponed because of weather on Tuesday. They will now play Thursday night at 6 p.m.