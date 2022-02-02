GIRLS' SOCCER: LFO girls lose opener to Calhoun By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 2, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LFO girls raised the curtain on the 2022 soccer season Tuesday night, but endured a 4-0 loss at the hands of Class AAAAA Calhoun.Sadie Robinson had 10 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors (0-1).Results of the boys' varsity match had not been reported as of press time.Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors will continue their long homestand Thursday against Dade County, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 17-23, 2022 Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton offering CNA training Libertarian Party candidates launch signature drives Lynn Long, former Catoosa commissioner and Fort Oglethorpe mayor, dies WRESTLING: Heritage earns first traditional region title Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Longtime Columbia garden center expands to new part of the city 58 min ago More shaking in Columbia area after SC's 12th earthquake of the new year 58 min ago 'It's going to take us to save us.' SC Black grassroots groups work to combat gun violence 58 min ago Rod Watson: Create all the bike paths you want -- just not at the expense of drivers 58 min ago Teen gardening internships available 58 min ago