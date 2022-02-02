LFO Warriors

The LFO girls raised the curtain on the 2022 soccer season Tuesday night, but endured a 4-0 loss at the hands of Class AAAAA Calhoun.

Sadie Robinson had 10 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors (0-1).

Results of the boys' varsity match had not been reported as of press time.

Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors will continue their long homestand Thursday against Dade County, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

