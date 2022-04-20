Even with 13 victories in their first 15 matches, and having allowed just three total goals in those 15 matches, Heritage girls' soccer head coach Kevin Terry has been waiting to see his squad click like he knows they can.
Wednesday evening, nearly six hours from home in Thomasville, he finally got what he was looking for.
Facing 12-3-2 Thomas County Central, the sixth-ranked Lady Generals used a solid team effort all over the pitch and gave their coach a proper birthday gift with a 5-0 victory over the Region 3 champions in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
"It was a big win for us for sure," Terry said. "This is really the same group we had last year with a few freshmen additions, but in a way, it's a whole new team. We've been waiting for it to kind of click and gel. We've been good and we've been strong all year, but today it really start to click and it was exciting to see.
"Everybody contributed and we had a good team victory against a good team and did it pretty handily."
Heritage got its five goals from five different players, while four players recorded an assist.
Zoie St. John scored off an assist from Brooke Fairchild in the 24th minute and Fairchild scored unassisted in the 33rd minute to give Heritage a 2-0 lead at the break.
Mady Raye Terry assisted on a goal by Carol Anne Giannamore in the 59th minute and Molly Cason knocked one home with Bailey Needham adding the assist in the 72nd minute. Allie Boyd wrapped up the scoring three minutes later off a feed from McKenzie Davis.
Thomas County Central, who had come into the contest on a four-match winning streak, having outscored its last four opponents by a combined 27-1, had only allowed nine goals all season before Wednesday.
The defense did its part by keeping the Lady Jackets off the board and helping punch Heritage's ticket to the Elite Eight. Emma Walther made a few saves in goal before turning things over to Emily Holcomb with 15 minutes remaining. Holcomb came up with one excellent save to preserve the shutout.
A familiar face awaits Heritage in the next round.
North Oconee, the Region 8 champions, are currently the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA and are believed by many to be the best overall girls' team in the entire state this season.
The Lady Titans moved to 20-0 on the season with an 8-0 victory over LaGrange in their second-round match. They opened the playoffs with a 12-0 thumping of Arabia Mountain and have outscored its opponents, 126-4, so far this season.
The two teams met last year in the state semifinals with North Oconee winning 9-0 on their way to a state championship. That semifinal match took place in Bogart, the same location where this year's battle will take place. The day and time of the match was not known as of press time.
"Obviously we saw them last year, and we saw them this year when they played at Northwest Whitfield (a 4-1 North Oconee victory). They're tough, but I think we can play with them if we play like we did today. I still think we have room to improve too, so if (our players) continue to buy into what we're selling, and if we put the ball in the back of the net, I think we can play with anybody in the state.
"I'm really excited. I wish this was a Final Four matchup, but I'm excited to get to play them again just to see how far we've come since last year and to see what we can do. It should be fun."
Heritage's victory added to a 3-0 day for Region 7 in the second round. Northwest defeated Bainbridge, 4-0, while Southeast was a 7-0 winner over Islands. Northwest will host Madison County in the Elite Eight, while Southeast will have to travel to Marist.