The second-ever trip to the state semifinals for the Heritage Lady Generals did not go the way the Navy-and-Red were hoping as top-ranked North Oconee continued its unbeaten season with a 9-0 victory in the Class AAAA Final Four Monday night in Bogart.
The win puts the Lady Titans (17-0-2) into their first state championship match against Marist, who claimed an 8-0 victory over Northwest Whitfield, the other team from Region 7-AAAA to make it to the semifinals.
No further information on the match was available as of press time.
Heritage, who had just one senior on its roster in Allison Craft, ends its season with a 15-5 overall record.