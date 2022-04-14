The No. 6-ranked Heritage Lady Generals advanced to the second round of the Class AAAA state soccer playoffs with a 5-0 home victory over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro on Thursday evening.
Heritage took 51 shots, 31 on goal, while preventing the Lady Bulldogs from recording a single shot.
The Navy-and-Red enjoyed a 4-0 cushion at halftime. Bailey Needham opened the scoring in the eighth minute off an assist from Carol Anne Giannamore, while McKenna Bialecke's goal in the 14th minute came off an assist by Lila Langston.
McKenzie Davis made it 3-0 with her first goal of the season in the 35th minute as Giannamore notched her second assist of the match. Needham found the net again in the 38th minute with the assist coming from Mady Raye Terry, and Terry assisted Needham again in the 42nd minute as the senior completed her hat trick.
Heritage (13-1-1) will make the extremely long trip to Thomasville next Wednesday, April 20, to take on unranked Thomas County Central (12-3-2), the champions of Region 1.
The Yellow Jackets are riding a four-match winning streak in which they have defeated Dougherty, Bainbridge, Cairo and Ware County by a combined score of 27-1. TCC received a first-round bye as the region they were matched up against did not have a fourth seed.
The contest will also pit two of the top defensive teams in the state. TCC has allowed only nine goals this season, while only three have been scored against Heritage.
The winner will move on to face either LaGrange or top-ranked and unbeaten North Oconee in the Elite Eight.
Region 7 went 3-1 on Thursday and very nearly pulled off a sweep. In addition to the win by Heritage, No. 4-ranked Northwest defeated Hampton, 10-0, and No. 5-ranked Southeast took care of Fayette County, 9-1. The only loss was by Pickens, who dropped a 5-4 decision to No. 9-ranked Luella.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.