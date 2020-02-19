After having Tuesday's game moved to the Carpet Capital because of the rain, the Heritage Lady Generals managed to salvage a 3-3 tie against Dalton.
Heritage gave up a goal in the final minute of the first half to go into intermission down 1-0, but six minutes into the second half, a Molly Cason pass found Anna Boley in stride, who got it past the keeper for the equalizer. Cason had a second assist 18 minutes later as she fed Carol Anne Giannamore to make it 2-1 in favor of Heritage.
The Lady Catamounts would answer with 13 minutes left in the match, tying things up 2-2, but the Lady Generals would go back in front three minutes later on Boley's second score, this one on an assist from Mady Terry. However, a win would not be in the cards as Dalton scored off a corner kick with two minutes to play.
Lindsay Connell had four saves for Heritage (1-0-1).