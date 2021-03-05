The Calhoun Lady Jackets got a 76 from low medalist Ella Manley as they won the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Nob North Golf Course on Thursday afternoon.
Calhoun finished with a team score of 279. Dalton was second with a 301, followed by Heritage (321), Northwest Whitfield (327), Coahulla Creek (344) and LaFayette (355). Team scores were comprised of the lowest three individual scores on each team.
Heritage got a 93 from Lauren Self, a 99 from Kendal Harrell, a 129 from Zoe Ha and a 138 from Madison Langford.
Maggie Green led LaFayette with a 114, followed by Hannah Kresser (120), Emma Moore (121) and Jaylee Samples (133).
Gordon Lee's Cora Mount, playing as an individual, shot an 85 to make the All-Tournament Team.