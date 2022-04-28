The Ringgold High School girls' golf team of Elli Roy, Shaelyn White, Alexis Brackett and Maclaine Donovan finished second at the Area 4-AAA tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course on Wednesday to qualify for the state tournament next month. The team is coached by Ryann Peterson (center).
The Ringgold Lady Tigers, who won the Area 4-AAA golf tournament title last season in Monroe, finished as runner-up this year's tournament Wednesday at the LaFayette Golf Course.
But for the second consecutive year, Maclaine Donovan stood atop the individual leaderboard.
The Ringgold junior posted an 84, one shot lower than her winning score of last season, to take the title by two strokes over Katie Grace Randall (86) of Stephens County. Randall qualified for the state tournament as the lowest-scoring individual player from a non-qualifying team.
Elli Roy shot an 89 and Alexis Brackett carded a 110 to complete Ringgold's team score of 283. Shaelyn White also played for the Lady Tigers and finished at 135.
Oconee County (274) took the overall team title with Franklin County (298) placing third. The top three teams qualified for the state tournament.
Fourth-place LaFayette (307) got a 97 from Abby Keys, a 99 from Maggie Green and a 111 from Adalyn Brown - all 18-hole career-bests - while Ella Maples finished at 121.
Coahulla Creek (308) placed fifth, while the rest of the standings included Hart County (309), Stephens County (319), Adairsville (330), East Jackson (331), Sonoraville (387) and North Murray (408).
LFO had only two golfers play on Wednesday and was not eligible for the team awards. Lola Harwell shot a 147 for the Lady Warriors, while Kaylyn Hinnard finished at 169.
Ringgold will be looking to better its seventh-place showing at last year's state tournament when this year's Class AAA girls' tournament is played at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson on May 16-17.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.