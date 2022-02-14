The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took the court Monday night knowing it could be the last time seniors Mykeria Johnson and Heather Tucker would be in LaFayette uniforms.
But Johnson and Tucker simply weren't ready to see their high school careers come to a close, and their teammates obviously weren't ready either.
Trailing by three points just 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, the seventh-seeded Lady Ramblers went on a devastating run over the next 4:30 to send sixth-seeded Rockmart back to Polk County with a 57-48 loss on the second day of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LaFayette High School.
Head coach Holly Rhudy said there was a definite sense of urgency, especially at halftime, with her team down by two to a Lady Jacket team that had beaten them 62-53 in LaFayette back on Jan. 21.
"I think it was just a sense of knowing either you win or you go home," she explained. "At halftime, I wrote '16:00?' on the board and asked if we were going home or if we would live to see another day. They really stepped up (in the second half), especially Tucker, to make sure we lived to see another day."
Rockmart opened the game on a 9-2 run, but 3-pointers by Tucker and freshman Raven Yancy helped keep the Lady Ramblers close as they trailed 13-10 after the opening quarter.
LaFayette pulled within one point on three separate occasions in the second period and they would trail 23-21 going into intermission.
Bolstered by Rhudy's halftime speech, the third quarter turned into a slugfest.
The Lady Ramblers tied the game twice before taking a 33-32 lead on two free throws by Tucker with 1:13 left in the period. Rockmart answered with two free throws just eight seconds later, but LaFayette forced a late turnover and was able to get the ball to Michaela Baker in the lane. Baker would hit a short jumper in the final seconds to put her team back in front, 35-34, going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Lady Jackets scored the first four points of the quarter to open up a three-point lead, but that's when the home team finally broke through.
Yancy hit her third 3-pointer of the game and Johnson, Michaela Baker, Jenna Baker and Fanny Barber added buckets in what became a decisive 19-4 run that effectively sealed the deal with LaFayette up 54-42 and less than two minutes left in the game.
Johnson scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three steals and three blocks, and Tucker added eight points to go with five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Michaela Baker had 10 points and seven boards and one block, while Yancy came off the bench to score 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Barber had two points, four rebounds and seven assists. Suki Williams scored three points, while Jenna Baker and Eva Brown each scored two as LaFayette improved to 10-13 on the season with a total team effort.
"One of the things we preach is don't get beat by just one player, but the reverse is also true," Rhudy added. "We can't beat a team with just one player. It has to be a balanced team effort with everybody scoring and everybody playing defense."
Anale Morris led all scorers with 21 points for Rockmart, while Sky Myers added 12.
With the victory, LaFayette will take on third-seeded Ringgold in a quarterfinal match-up Wednesday night at 6 p.m. back at LaFayette. The winner will go on to the region semifinals against second-seeded Murray County on Friday night, assured of a spot in the state tournament. The loser will see its season come to a close.