It's already been a year to remember for Ringgold Lady Tiger athletics, but their list of achievements grew by one more on Wednesday night as Ringgold punched its ticket to the Class AAA Elite Eight in girls' basketball.
For the first time since they played for the Class AAA title in the 1986-1987 season, the fifth-ranked Lady Tigers got past the second round with a dominant 64-40 victory over 10th-ranked Rutland in Macon.
"I'm still on cloud nine," said Ringgold head coach Margaret Stockburger. "I'm just so proud of the girls. They have represented Ringgold to the top of what they could and I hope we can continue to do that and stay strong. We've played two really great games so far in the state tournament."
On the heels of an opening-round 68-53 win over seventh-ranked Hart County over the weekend, Ringgold trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter on Wednesday as Rutland's Kennedy Stephens scored half of her team's points. But Stephens would be held to just two points the rest of the night, both coming on a pair of fourth-quarter free throws.
The rest of her teammates didn't fare much better.
The Lady Tigers' swarming defense held the home team to just 10 points in each of the next two quarters and only six over the final eight minutes.
Ringgold held a 28-24 lead at halftime, but put a stranglehold on the game in the third quarter. Seven different players combined for 25 points in the period as the lead grew to an insurmountable 21 points (53-34) entering the fourth quarter.
"After that first quarter, the girls really played great defense," Stockburger said. "And we got a lot of scoring off of our full-court defense."
Rachel Akers scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds. Rachel Lopez had 12 points and recorded six steals, while Sydney Pittman had an outstanding all-around game with 10 points, 10 assists, five steals and five rebounds. The senior guard also went 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
Sarah Headrick, Riley Nayadley and Maggie Reed all had six points apiece. Nayadley added seven rebounds, while Shelby Cole capped the scoring with two points.
Up next for Ringgold (20-8) is third-ranked Beach from Savannah, the No. 2 seed out of Region 3. The Lady Bulldogs (20-9) took down Region 5 Champion Cedar Grove, 50-43 on Wednesday.
With both teams being No. 2 seeds, the GHSA universal coin flip, held last week, came into play. As a result of the coin flip, teams in the top part of the bracket will host in the state quarterfinals if both teams have identical seeds. That means that the Lady Tigers will be at home for their state quarterfinal matchup, a secret that Stockburger and her staff kept from her team until after Wednesday's victory.
"It's a great thing to get to play at home again in the Elite Eight," the veteran coach added. "We didn't tell them before the game, but once we explained about the coin flip, they got excited. It was probably as loud in the locker room then as it was when we went in there after the game."
The winner of the Ringgold-Beach game will face the winner of the game between unranked Morgan County (15-14) and unranked North Hall (22-8) in the state semifinals. That game will be played on Feb. 29 at Valdosta State University.
Beach won the Class AAAA state title in 2000 and the Class AAA state championship in 2017. They advanced to the quarterfinals in 2018 and fell in the state semifinals last season.