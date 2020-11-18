The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles lifted the curtain on their 2020-2021 basketball season Tuesday night with a 33-22 victory over Georgia Cumberland Academy in Calhoun.
OCA allowed just one point in the second quarter and led by six after three quarters before extending its lead in the final period.
Lily Green, Avery Green and Mana Gilchrist all had nine points each in the win. McKenley Baggett picked up four points and Cheyenne Simpson finished with two.
Reagan Moore had 10 points for GCA to lead all scorers.
The Lady Eagles (1-0) will join the Eagles for a doubleheader at Shiloh Hills on Thursday. Oakwood's girls will host Berean of Chattanooga Friday night and the Oakwood boys will entertain Priest Academy on Saturday night.