The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles used a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and held on for a 56-47 victory at Ridgeland on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers led 13-12 after the first quarter, only to see Oakwood charge back to take a 29-20 lead at intermission.
But it would be the home team who found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter. They outscored the Lady Eagles 17-8 to erase the deficit and knot the score at 37 apiece going into the final period of play.
However, Avery Green and Mana Gilchrist combined for 18 of Oakwood's 19 points in the fourth quarter. Green had eight early in that fourth-quarter run that pushed the Lady Eagles out to a 10-point lead.
Ridgeland tried to make a final run with three minutes to go. Haylee Collins drained her second 3-pointer of the game and Cordasia Watkins got a basket on a fastbreak that was set up by a blocked shot from Annabel Hill. However, five points would be as close as Lady Panthers would get the rest of the way.
Green finished with a game-high 25 points as the Lady Eagles improved to 6-2 on the season with their fifth consecutive victory. Gilchrist had 15 points and Cheyenne Simpson finished with nine.
The remainder of the scoring included two each by Cadyn Cahill, Trinity Hall and Janel Buckels, while R Pick scored one on a free throw.
Shayla Rosson had 13 points for the Lady Panthers, who fell to 1-5 overall with the non-region loss. Camby Arthur scored nine points, while Collins and Watkins both added six.
Hill and Emma Fowler each scored four. McKensie Miller and Lexie Young dropped in two apiece, while Desiree Powell chipped in with one.
Oakwood will be back in action Monday night at Berean Academy in Chattanooga, while Ridgeland will host Northwest Whitfield Tuesday in their last home game before the Christmas break.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.