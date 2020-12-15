This past volleyball season, the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles won a match against a GHSA opponent - several, in fact - becoming the first team in school history to do so in any sport.
Monday night, many of those same Lady Eagle athletes helped make a little history again, this time on their own home basketball court.
Lily Green rattled in a 12-foot jumper with 7.5 seconds left in overtime and OCA held on for a 45-43 win over Chickamauga crosstown foe Gordon Lee.
"We finally were able to put everything together," Lady Eagles head coach Kraig Givens said. "The girls are super excited."
The Lady Trojans, who opened their season with a 48-34 win over the Lady Eagles on Dec. 5, jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead when Oakwood came charging back with a 12-0 run and they would take their biggest lead of the night, 15-7, halfway through the second quarter.
Gordon Lee would answer, chipping away at the lead in the final minutes of the half before back-to-back steals and lay-ups by Sidney Gasaway and Ashlyn Schmidt tied things up at 19. However, Cheyenne Simpson would knock down a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left and the Lady Eagles would take a 22-19 lead into the locker room.
A 3-pointer from Grayson Broadrick pushed Oakwood's lead out to 29-23 in the early stages of the third quarter, but once again Gordon Lee responded, this time with a 6-0 run as Emma McGraw's drive to rim knotted the score with less than a minute left. Broadrick drained another three-ball on OCA's ensuring possession, but Riley Shirley matched her with a trey and the game went to the fourth quarter at 32 apiece.
Tight defense by both teams would dominate the final period.
McGraw would be fouled on a drive with 56 seconds left and the junior hit 1 of 2 from the line to put her team up 39-38. However, Avery Green would draw a foul at mid-court 20 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free tosses to tie things up for the fifth time in the fourth quarter. It would turn out to be the final point of regulation as the two teams went to overtime in a 39-39 deadlock.
An Avery Green 3-pointer a minute into the extra session put the home team back up by three points and the lead was still three after an exchange of free throws over the next 22 seconds.
An Emma Phillips steal with 1:10 remaining led to a pair of free throws by McGraw and McGraw would hit 1 of 2 at the line with 23.7 seconds to go after drawing a foul on another drive to the hoop following an Oakwood miss.
The Lady Eagles would bring it up the floor, only to have Gordon Lee knock it out of bounds with 13.3 seconds left to play and OCA would call time-out before inbounding the ball near mid-court.
Lily Green would eventually get the ball on the wing and penetrated the lane before stepping back and hoisting a jumper in the lane. The ball bounced on the rim twice and dropped through the net with 7.5 ticks left to break the tie and the Lady Trojans would get the ball past the timeline before using a time-out with 3.8 to play.
Gordon Lee looked to set up a pass to McGraw cutting toward the basket, but OCA's Mana Gilchrist jumped up to intercept the pass in the lane and seal the two-point victory.
The final theft was Gilchrist's third of the night as the freshman also added four blocks to go with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Lily Green had a team-high 16 points and seven boards, while Broadrick added eight points. Four points from Avery Green, three by Simpson and one from Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring.
McGraw had a game-high 19 for the Lady Trojans, followed by Macy Sharp with 10. Addison Sturdivant scored four, Schmidt and Shirley added three each and two points apiece by Phillips and Gasaway filled out the scoresheet.
There was no boys' varsity game.
Both teams will be back in action at home on Tuesday. Oakwood (6-2) will host Cleveland Christian and Gordon Lee (2-2) will welcome in Chattanooga Girls' Leadership Academy. Game time for both contests is 6 p.m.