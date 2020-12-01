The LaFayette Lady Ramblers didn't get a scrimmage or a regular season game prior to Tuesday's Region 6-AAA opener, but they handled things just fine with a 44-36 home victory over North Murray.
LaTyah Barber picked up where she left off last season with 21 points and 17 rebounds to go with four steals and four assists for the Lady Ramblers (1-0, 1-0). Mykeria Johnson collected nine points, four boards, three assists, two steals and a block and Heather Tucker scored eight points and recorded three steals and two rebounds.
Savanna Hall had three points and a steal and was second on the team with eight boards. Su'Andra Williams had six boards in her first high school game, adding two points, two steals and two assists. Fanny Barber scored one point and pulled down a pair of rebounds, while Michaela Baker had one rebound and one steal.
With LaFayette and North Murray just finishing up their football seasons this past Friday night, the boys' game was postponed until a later date.
LaFayette will hold their annual Orange-and-Black Scrimmage on Thursday with the girls' contest kicking things off at 6 p.m. Both LaFayette teams will be in action Saturday when they travel to Trion for a 3 p.m. doubleheader.