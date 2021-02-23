It was a big time turnaround for the Heritage Lady Generals during the 2020-2021 season.
Unfortunately, it came to an abrupt end in Lithonia on Tuesday night as the Navy-and-Red ran up against a solid Arabia Mountain squad and dropped a 71-36 decision in the opening round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
The Lady Rams, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, bolted out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter to take control of the game early. They led 33-17 at intermission and boosted their advantage to 56-29 headed into the fourth quarter.
Sydney Bunkley had a game-high 18 points for Arabia Mountain, who improved to 15-2 on the season. The Lady Rams will play at Region 8 champion Jefferson in the second round after the Lady Dragons crushed North Clayton, 82-20.
Lauren Mock battled her way to 11 points on the night, while Gracie Murray added nine. Dayonna Perryman had six, followed by Riley Kokinda and Brooke Matherly with five apiece.
Heritage, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, ended its year at 17-8 overall.