Haynie Gilstrap to play softball at Maryville

Already a three-time All-Region selection and a two-time first teamer, LaFayette senior Haynie Gilstrap will play next year at Maryville College in East Tennessee after verbally pledging to the Scots this past Wednesday night.

 Scott Herpst

This story will appear in the Aug. 17 edition of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.

One of the most consistent players for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers over the past three seasons, Haynie Gilstrap will continue her softball career in college next year.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

