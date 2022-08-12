Already a three-time All-Region selection and a two-time first teamer, LaFayette senior Haynie Gilstrap will play next year at Maryville College in East Tennessee after verbally pledging to the Scots this past Wednesday night.
One of the most consistent players for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers over the past three seasons, Haynie Gilstrap will continue her softball career in college next year.
The versatile senior announced on social media late Wednesday night that she had verbally committed to Maryville College, an NCAA Division III program just outside of Knoxville, Tenn. Maryville plays softball in the Western Division of the USA South Conference.
"I wanted to make the decision before my senior season got off to a big start," she explained. "I wanted to know where I was going so I could be more at ease and just have a plan in place."
After making the 6-AAAA All-Region team as an honorable mention selection her freshman year (.275, 1 home run, 14 RBIs), Gilstrap was named to the first team in 6-AAA the past two seasons.
She hit .260 with three doubles, a triple and nine RBI's as a sophomore in 2020, while also throwing 107.1 innings in the circle with 40 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA. But playing strictly as a position player last fall, Gilstrap batted a career-best .304 with six doubles, a pair of triples, 14 RBIs, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases.
While she has been at LaFayette, the Lady Ramblers made the Elite Eight in Columbus in 2019 and made the second round of the state playoffs in 2021.
"I've toured the college, gone to camps up there and I love the campus. It's just so beautiful," said Gilstrap, who was recruited as a middle infielder. "It really gave me a feeling of being a home away from home. I love Coach (Leah) Kelley and her drive and passion for the game. It's one of the things that also really attracted me to Maryville. I like a coach that's competitive because I'm also competitive and it's something I look for in a coach."
Gilstrap is also an accomplished runner who competes on the track team in the spring. She also has competed on the school's cross country team in the fall after softball has ended. Maryville recently launched a new track program, but Gilstrap said she hasn't given any thought to trying to participate in both sports at the next level.
