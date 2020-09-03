The GHSA announced on Thursday that after Wednesday's weekly meeting with their Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and with input from the medical group, that they have decided to re-define the re-acclimation of COVID-19 quarantined athletes when they return to practice.
Initially, all football players are required to complete five days of acclimation. Once that happens, players must re-acclimate if they miss five or more days of consecutive practice.
Effective immediately, re-acclimation may start on the last day of quarantine, provided the school can document the conditioning of the student-athlete.
A sample schedule for re-acclimation is as follows:
Last Day Quarantine: 1.5 hour conditioning - helmets only
Day 2: 2 hours practice - helmets only
Day 3: 2.5 hours practice with helmets and shoulder pads
Day 4: 2.5 hours practice with full pads
Day 5: 2.5 hours practice with full pads or play a game
The acclimation and re-acclimation of athletes will end on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Also, the GHSA stated that with all sports in-season and schools working with their local Departments of Public Health, the GHSA will stop collecting schools' positive test results.
"Recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change," the memo added. "Safety must be our top priority."
Basketball dates changed
The GHSA also announced on Thursday some changes to the basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season in an effort to balance the delayed beginning of the football season and the regular start of basketball season.
The first day of practice is still set for Oct. 26, but the date for the first scrimmages have been moved to Nov. 9 with date of first regular season contest set for Nov. 20. The final day will be Feb. 20, 2021 and the start of the state playoffs will remain as originally scheduled (Feb. 23-24).
Bass fishing dates announced
The GHSA also announced dates for its four qualifying tournaments for the 2021 bass fishing season.
Lake Seminole will host a qualifier on Jan. 23, 2021, while West Point Lake will hold the second qualifier on Feb. 13. Lake Oconee's qualifier will be Mar. 20 and Clarks Hill Lake will host the final qualifier on Apr. 10. The GHSA state championship will be held at Lake Lanier on May 8.
More information can be found on ghsa.net/bassfishing. The deadline for entry and filing eligibility is October 1, 2020.