The GHSA finalized the new classifications for the upcoming two-year cycle on Thursday. A total of 34 schools won their appeals on Wednesday, while 19 more were denied.
Region 7-AAAA holdovers Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield remain in AAAA, while Sonoraville, who withdrew its appeal after being bumped up from AAA, could be joining Region 7-AAAA, depending on how the GHSA aligns the regions.
Dropping out of Region 7-AAAA and out of Class AAAA altogether is Ridgeland and Pickens. Ridgeland successfully appealed its case as they were the fifth-small school in Class AAAA, in terms of enrollment numbers. Ridgeland is all but guaranteed of joining schools currently in Region 6-AAA, while Pickens could join them or end up with schools, like Gilmer, Lumpkin County and Dawson County, currently in Region 7-AAA.
In addition to Sonoraville leaving Region 6-AAA, Rockmart will now be in AA and could be placed with current Region 7-AA schools (Chattooga, Coosa, Dade County, Fannin County, Gordon Central, Model, Pepperell), or be placed in a region with current 5-AA schools (Callaway, Haralson County, Heard County, Temple).
The wildcard in AAA, locally, is Bremen, who lost its appeal to drop from AAA to AA. Bremen is currently in 5-AA, but there will be no other AAA schools close to them, geographically. The Blue Devils could end up with schools in Region 6-AAA, where they were in 2016 and 2017 when the region was subdivided, or they could be shipped off to play in a region with more Atlanta-area schools.
Region 6-AAA is already currently the largest region in the classification with nine schools. Replacing Rockmart and Sonoraville with Ridgeland and Bremen would keep it at nine.
Other notable moves will see Cartersville back in AAAAA with Dalton and Calhoun. Dalton dropped from AAAAAA, while Calhoun was denied its appeal to go from AAAAA to AAAA. Cartersville had planned to appeal its move to AAAAAA as the smallest school in the classification after the adjusted numbers were released. However, they were dropped down to make room in AAAAAA for Jackson County, who won its appeal to play up.
B.E.S.T. Academy of Atlanta is moving back up to AA, leaving Region 6-A with only five current football-playing schools (Armuchee, Bowdon, Gordon Lee, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Trion), and three of the smaller private schools (Holy Innocents', Pace Academy, Trinity Christian) won their appeals to move all the way to AAAA. Another smaller private school, Lovett, will also be in Class AAAA after losing its appeal.
The state's four largest private schools (Blessed Trinity, Marist, St. Pius, Woodward Academy) will now be in AAAAAA, while Greater Atlanta Christian has been placed in AAAAA.
In addition to Bremen and Calhoun, several other city schools, including Jefferson and Carrollton, lost their appeals.
The new classifications go into effect next fall.
The GHSA will assign regions next and schools will have the opportunity to appeal their new region assignments in favor of a lateral transfer to another region in the same classification. Following the appeals process, the GHSA Executive Committee will verify the new region alignment.