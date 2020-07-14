For the first time since 2008, the GHSA State Football Championships will be held over three days.
Georgia State University Stadium (formerly Turner Field) in Atlanta will host the title games for a second straight season.
With the addition of girls’ flag football to the GHSA lineup of sanctioned sports in the 2020-2021 school year, there will be a total of 10 state championship games played over the three-day weekend of Dec. 10-12.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Division 1 flag football title game will be played at 12 p.m., followed by the Division 2 title game at approximately 2 p.m. The boys’ Class 1A Private School state championship game will kick off at 5 p.m. with the Class 1A Public School state championship game to cap the night at 8 p.m.
Three more state championship games will be played on Friday, Dec. 11, starting with the Class 2A game at noon. The Class 4A game will be held at 3:30 and the Class 6A game will end the night at 7.
Then on Saturday, Dec. 12, the Class 3A state championship game will kick off at 12 p.m., followed by the Class 5A game at 3:30 and the Class 7A game capping the weekend at 7.
Heritage is the lone school from both Catoosa and Walker County registered for flag football this upcoming season. They are one of five schools that will play up in the 6A/7A classification due to the geographical location of the school.
They will compete in Area 6 of Division 2 against Cherokee, Christian Heritage, Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock. The top four seeds from each area will advance to the 32-team state tournament.
A complete list of the area assignments for flag football can be found on the GHSA website. Flag football practice can start on Oct. 5 and the first games can be held on Oct. 12.