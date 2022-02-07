Brody Gann has a big senior season coming up on the baseball diamond, but football was on his mind this past Wednesday afternoon as he signed on to play in college for the hometown Chattanooga Mocs.
"This day means a lot," said Gann. "I'm just glad to be able to continue my education and play football somewhere, especially at UTC. (UTC) has always been a dream. I've been a Moc fan since I was about five years old or at least as long as I can remember."
Gann will be playing an important role for Mocs as a long snapper, a position he excelled at for the Tigers during his gridiron career at Ringgold.
Thanks to Gann's ability to get the ball to where it needed to be on special teams, he helped fellow senior Landon Eaker kick 12 field goals and 50 extra points this past season. The special teams unit played a big part in Ringgold's 9-0 start and its eventual 10-2 season.
"I think I can offer them a lot," Gann said of the Mocs. "I think by Year 2 or Year 3, I should be snapping for them. I haven't made a bad snap in I don't know how long, so I hope I can do a good job for them."
Head coach Robert Akins also sang the praises of his former player during Signing Day at Ringgold.
"I think about all the snaps he's made over the last four years, and I think he only had maybe one or two bad snaps that entire time," Akins recalled. "He's phenomenal at it. Plus, he can get down field and make a tackle. He comes from a football family, so he's going to fit right into that program."
Akins said he believes the Mocs have someone that can ultimately be a big contributor for their program.
"I think (Chattanooga head coach) Rusty Wright has got a good one in (Gann)," Akins added. "He's going to be diligent as far as working to perfect his craft. I think he'll be as good as anybody."
Akins also told those in attendance that the signing of Gann, along with four other Tigers on National Signing Day, was a testament to Ringgold's 2022 senior class.
"I've been in coaching for 42 years now and I've never had a (senior class) like this class," he explained. "We're probably going to have about 10 people sign before it's over and I'm just excited for all these young men.
"Great players make great coaches. It's not the other way around," he continued. "Great players are the reason we went 10-2 (in 2021). I know our coaches busted their tails, and I'm thankful for them also, but the (players) are the ones who walked onto that field and got it done."
Gann said he is considering business or engineering as a major, two courses of study for which Chattanooga has an outstanding reputation.