The winners of the annual Georgia Athletic Directors Association (GADA) Director’s Cup, honoring the schools with the top overall athletic departments in each GHSA classification, have been determined and three different schools in our local two-county area finished in the top 15 of their respective classifications for the 2021-2022 school year.
Gordon Lee finished third overall in Class A Public with 899 total points. They trailed only Commerce (1,114) and Social Circle (936) in the standings.
Gordon Lee’s total included 585 points from the Lady Trojans, who scored 100 each for state championship in competition cheerleading and track and 90 points for state runner-up finishes in softball and volleyball. Gordon Lee also scored big points for their state finishes in golf and cross country and were the classification runners-up in the girls’ standings behind only Commerce (591).
The Trojans added 314 points, scoring their biggest points in cross-country, golf and baseball. Gordon Lee finished 11th in the boys’ standings, while Social Circle (539) was the boys’ overall winner in the classification.
Gordon Lee will make the jump to Class AAA for at least the next two-year classification cycle, starting this fall.
In Class AAAA, Heritage finished a very solid year with 875 points and a ninth-place overall finish.
The Lady Generals amassed 520 points behind outstanding seasons in several sports. The softball team placed third in state, the competition cheerleading team was fourth, the basketball and soccer teams made the Elite Eight and the volleyball team made the Sweet 16. Heritage finished sixth overall in the girls’ standings.
On the boys’ side, a Sweet 16 run by the tennis team and outstanding individual efforts in wrestling, cross country, golf and track, allowed the Generals to finish the year in 12th place with 355 points.
Marist took the overall title in Class AAAA with 1,471 points. North Oconee (1,319) was second with Jefferson (1,243) taking. The order of the top three were the same in the boys’ standings and the Marist girls also finished in first place. Jefferson, however, edged out North Oconee for second overall in the girls’ standings.
Ridgeland, who will be moving to Class AAA at the start of the upcoming school year, was 38th overall with 249 points. The Lady Panthers were 35th with 130 points and the Panthers were 41st with 119 points as the school earned its points through track, riflery, wrestling, volleyball and competition cheerleading.
Among local teams currently in Class AAA, Ringgold was 13th overall with 596 points. That included a 12th-place finish for the Lady Tigers (336) and a 19th-place finish for the Tigers (260).
Ringgold’s girls scored its points in cheerleading, cross-country, softball, volleyball, basketball, soccer and golf, while Ringgold boys picked up points in cross-country, football, basketball, wrestling, tennis and baseball.
LaFayette (388) was 28th overall in the classification. The Lady Ramblers used their state finishes in softball, volleyball, cross-country and cheerleading to place 24th with 207 points, while the Ramblers collected points in cross-country, wrestling, basketball, golf and track to finish 35th overall with 181 points.
LFO was 53rd overall in Class AAA with 148 points. The Lady Warriors were 48th overall with 95 points from basketball and soccer, while the Warriors were 55th overall. Their 53 points came from the basketball team.
The top three schools overall in the classification were Westminster (1,484), Greater Atlanta Christian (1,209) and Oconee County (1,157). Those three schools also finished in the same order in both the boys and girls’ standings.
The GADA has been presenting the Director’s Cup since the 1999-2000 school year. Points are scored based on team and/or individual finishes in different GHSA-sanctioned state tournaments.