The 2020 Fort Oglethorpe 5K is schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14 with start time of 8 a.m.
The race will begin and end at the 6th Cavalry Museum on Barnhardt Circle. The race is being capped at 500 runners and entries ($30 each) will be allowed through Nov. 10 with $5 from each entry going to the 6th Calvary Museum. Due to COVID-19, this will be the only fundraiser for the museum this year.
All race participants will receive a commemorative short-sleeved t-shirt. Registration must can be completed online at RaceCTC.org before the Nov. 10 deadline as there will be no onsite registration at packet pickup. Registrations are non-refundable, non-transferable, and non-deferrable.
The course will start and finish at the museum and will includes a loop through the Fairlawn Acres neighborhood, including a section on the Honor Park trail. The course has been certified by USATF (Certification number pending).
The 5k will use IPICO Sports timing tags. Runners will receive both a gun time and chip or net time. Overall winners and age group awards will be based on gun time.
Results will be posted on this site as well as ChattanoogaTrackClub.org.
Packets, including your race number and timing chip, can be picked up on Friday, Nov. 13 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Gerald's Church (3049 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. 30742) and on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 6-7 a.m. at the start/finish location at the museum (6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742)
Runners must show an official photo ID to pick up their packet. To pick up packets for other racers, please complete the Packet Pickup Authorization Form.
Special awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the male and female masters (40-plus) winners, the male and female grandmasters (50-plus) winners, and the male and female senior grandmasters (60-plus) winners.
Awards will also be given to the top three finishers, both male and female, in the following age groups: 14 and Under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70 and over. Overall winners will be based on gun time. Age group awards will be based on gun time.
The awards ceremony will take place at 9 am. If you miss the ceremony, awards will be available for pickup at the awards tent.
Bicycles, skateboards, baby strollers/joggers, roller skates, and animals are not allowed and headphones are strongly discouraged.