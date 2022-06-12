The 24th annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic will take place this Tuesday night (June 14) at Chattanooga's Frost Stadium.
The annual border battle will pit recent graduates from northwest Georgia against recent graduates from the metro-Chattanooga area.
Admission is $10 at the gate for adults, $5 for students ages 6-12, while kids, ages five and under, are free.
Susan Crownover, who recently retired after a legendary career at GPS, will lead Team Tennessee, while Ringgold's Daniel Hackett will serve as head coach for Team Georgia for a second straight year.
Last June, in front of over 500 fans, Game 1 ended in a 7-7 tie before the Peach State took the nightcap, 5-3. Caroline Hemphill (Ringgold) took home the Stump Martin Most Valuable Player Award, named for the Classic's founder. Her four total RBIs tied an All-Star Classic record.
Emma Minghini (Gordon Lee) earned the Chip Liner Georgia Player of the Game Award, while Ella Edgmon (Sequatchie County) collected the Clifford Kirk Tennessee Player of the Game Award.
Tennessee still leads the all-time series, 34-10-2.
A quartet of youth games will be played prior to the All-Star Classic. Those youth games will begin at 11 a.m., while the All-Star Classic will play its traditional seven-inning doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Tennessee Roster (scheduled to appear)
Caleigh White (Bradley Central)
Cadasha Collins (Baylor)
Ashley Blevins (GPS)
Emma Sam Reed (East Hamilton)
Zoie Sullivan (Hixson)
Kayla Hunt (Howard)
Abby Reed (Lookout Valley)
Ansley McBryar (Lookout Valley)
Jaycee Holt (Ooltewah)
Addy Edgmon (Sequatchie County)
Megan Hall (Sequatchie County)
Bentlee Stiner (Silverdale Baptist)
Katie Willoughby (Silverdale Baptist)
Taylor Lloyd (Soddy-Daisy)
Ryli Renfro (Soddy-Daisy)
Hailey Leslie (Walker Valley)
Sierra Brown (Walker Valley)
Madilyn Kidd (Walker Valley)
Addy Girard (Walker Valley)
Head Coach - Susan Crownover (GPS)
-----------------------------------------------
Georgia Roster (scheduled to appear)
Espee Reyes - Calhoun
Paris Kirby - Calhoun
Macy Brown - Calhoun
Stella Henry - Dade County
Kristen Fowler - Dade County
Olivia Tierce - Dade County
Riley Kokinda - Heritage
Zoe Wright - Heritage
Summer Burkett - LaFayette
Katelyn Smith - North Murray
Kylie Hayes - Northwest
Elly Barnes - Ridgeland
Makayla Cope - Ridgeland
Jenna Morgan - Ridgeland
Cordasia Watkins - Ridgeland
Taylor Layne - Ringgold
Baileigh Pitts - Ringgold
Addi Broome - Ringgold
Taylor Long - Sonoraville
Daelynn Coleman - Sonoraville
Jenna Mosley - Trion
Head Coach - Daniel Hackett (Ringgold)