The 24th annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic will take place this Tuesday night (June 14) at Chattanooga's Frost Stadium.

The annual border battle will pit recent graduates from northwest Georgia against recent graduates from the metro-Chattanooga area.

Admission is $10 at the gate for adults, $5 for students ages 6-12, while kids, ages five and under, are free.

Susan Crownover, who recently retired after a legendary career at GPS, will lead Team Tennessee, while Ringgold's Daniel Hackett will serve as head coach for Team Georgia for a second straight year.

Last June, in front of over 500 fans, Game 1 ended in a 7-7 tie before the Peach State took the nightcap, 5-3. Caroline Hemphill (Ringgold) took home the Stump Martin Most Valuable Player Award, named for the Classic's founder. Her four total RBIs tied an All-Star Classic record.

Emma Minghini (Gordon Lee) earned the Chip Liner Georgia Player of the Game Award, while Ella Edgmon (Sequatchie County) collected the Clifford Kirk Tennessee Player of the Game Award.

Tennessee still leads the all-time series, 34-10-2.

A quartet of youth games will be played prior to the All-Star Classic. Those youth games will begin at 11 a.m., while the All-Star Classic will play its traditional seven-inning doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

Tennessee Roster (scheduled to appear)

Caleigh White (Bradley Central)

Cadasha Collins (Baylor)

Ashley Blevins (GPS)

Emma Sam Reed (East Hamilton)

Zoie Sullivan (Hixson)

Kayla Hunt (Howard)

Abby Reed (Lookout Valley)

Ansley McBryar (Lookout Valley)

Jaycee Holt (Ooltewah)

Addy Edgmon (Sequatchie County)

Megan Hall (Sequatchie County)

Bentlee Stiner (Silverdale Baptist)

Katie Willoughby (Silverdale Baptist)

Taylor Lloyd (Soddy-Daisy)

Ryli Renfro (Soddy-Daisy)

Hailey Leslie (Walker Valley)

Sierra Brown (Walker Valley)

Madilyn Kidd (Walker Valley)

Addy Girard (Walker Valley)

Head Coach - Susan Crownover (GPS)

-----------------------------------------------

Georgia Roster (scheduled to appear)

Espee Reyes - Calhoun

Paris Kirby - Calhoun

Macy Brown - Calhoun

Stella Henry - Dade County

Kristen Fowler - Dade County

Olivia Tierce - Dade County

Riley Kokinda - Heritage

Zoe Wright - Heritage

Summer Burkett - LaFayette

Katelyn Smith - North Murray

Kylie Hayes - Northwest

Elly Barnes - Ridgeland

Makayla Cope - Ridgeland

Jenna Morgan - Ridgeland

Cordasia Watkins - Ridgeland

Taylor Layne - Ringgold

Baileigh Pitts - Ringgold

Addi Broome - Ringgold

Taylor Long - Sonoraville

Daelynn Coleman - Sonoraville

Jenna Mosley - Trion

Head Coach - Daniel Hackett (Ringgold)

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription