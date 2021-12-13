Kennesaw State wide receiver Caleb O'Neal has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Award. All 15 FCS conferences nominated one candidate for the award, which is given out to a student-athlete who excels both in the classroom and in the community.
The award is named after the wife of legendary Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson and will be announced on Dec. 15.
O'Neal is the second player in KSU's seven-year history to be selected by the Big South Conference as its nominee. However, the Owls have represented the Big South for the award three times, as Chandler Burks was nominated twice in both 2017 and 2018.
O'Neal was one of two players to start all 12 games this season on the Owls' offense. The graduate totaled 29 starts in his career and led the team in receptions (19), receiving yards (323) and receiving touchdowns (5) this season. He was also selected to the Big South All-Academic team.
The wide receiver is involved in multiple areas of community service and has participated in Read Across America, Adventure Center Field Days (Mission 1:27) and KSU's Hoot Out Hunger. O'Neal is also a member of the Football Players Committee and Student-Athletes Academic Council (SAAC).
The Chickamauga native will graduate with a degree in biology and currently holds a 3.43 GPA.
