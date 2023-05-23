Terry Phelps didn't grow up dreaming about becoming a basketball referee, but sometimes life can take us on paths we don't expect.
And keep us there.
Phelps, a familiar face to generations of folks who have attended high school basketball games in the northwest Georgia area, is gearing up for his 52nd season as an official this coming winter. He said along with the exercise and health benefits of staying in shape, the relationships and just being a part of the game have kept him going.
"I got pretty good at what I was doing and got some recognition with being able to call some state tournaments and things of that nature," he explained. "Gradually, I developed a good feel for what I was doing and got to where I just look forward to every season. I still do."
Born and raised in Kentucky, where basketball is revered as much as horse racing and bourbon, Phelps actually grew up playing baseball, but was a huge fan of his Somerset High School basketball team. The squad made the state tournament in his senior year.
"In Kentucky, that's a really big deal because there's only 16 teams in the whole state that make it. There are no classifications," he said. "Me and my friends drove all over the state to watch them play, up towards Cincinnati and over to Louisville."
After attending the University of Kentucky after high school - and having a class with UK legends Pat Riley and Louie Dampier as a senior - Phelps landed a teaching job at Valley Point High School in Whitfield County. It was there when he said he first got the idea about becoming a referee, along with another teaching colleague, who was also originally from the Bluegrass State.
"I was the score keeper and he was the clock keeper for the high school team and we got to talking about the officials and thought we could do that," he said. "This was in the late 1960's/early 1970's. There was no officials' association in the area (at the time). The closest school association was in Rome, so most of the schools in this area used Tennessee officials.
"We just bought us some referee shirts and some whistles and went up to the elementary schools and told them that we'd like to referee their basketball games. Two or three of the schools said okay. I think we ended up charging them $7.50 a game or something like that. It wasn't much, but it wasn't that bad for that day and time."
The Carpet City Officials Association finally formed in the early 1970's and Phelps said he got to call exactly one high school game that first season, though he cut his teeth on adult recreation league ball featuring plenty of former high school players.
Phelps said those games got pretty rough.
"They would get upset a lot, but if you could survive that you could survive just about anything," he said. "We accumulated more schools. It took a while, but I finally got out of refereeing those games because we had enough varsity and junior varsity games for middle schools."
Carpet City eventually merged with the North Georgia Basketball Officials Association a few years later and Phelps became secretary of the association in 1986, a position he held for close to 30 years.
Phelps explained how schools used to choose their own officials back in the day. a practice that no longer exists as the state now assigns schools to different officials' associations.
"It was one of the best moves they've made in the 50-plus years I've been doing it," he said. "It took so much pressure off the schools and the officials."
Phelps estimates he's called around 5,500 games in his career, including 20 state tournaments, even back when only two officials worked games instead of today's standard of three.
He said the 2003 state tournament at Marietta High School stands out because of the number of future Division I players who were on the court. However, he added that there have been plenty of other memories over the years.
"There was a (girls') national AAU-level tournament once in Chattanooga," he said. "I was calling games with (longtime Division I official) Curtis Shaw and (Tennessee Lady Vols head coach) Pat Summitt was in the stands watching. I also did some local All-Star games in north Georgia and Chattanooga.
"We called a sub-region tournament at Calhoun one year and former Atlanta Braves' catcher Bruce Benedict was one of the officials. We all knew how to come in through the back door of the gym, but he didn't, so he went in through the front door and walked through the stands to get to the dressing room. We didn't get booed that night. I think everybody was in awe of Bruce."
Phelps added that one of his biggest honors was being named the Official of the Year by the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club in 2003.
Relationships and friendships have also been a big part of Phelps' career as a referee.
"Back in the '80s and '90s, I had three or four really close friends who were officials," he recalled. "There were several years, on Tuesday and Friday nights and sometimes on Saturday nights, where we would meet in Ringgold, maybe 8 or 10 of us, and swap stories and just discuss things. I don't even know if they do any more, but I thought it really had an impact on the officiating experience."
Phelps said he's learned a lot from half-century of experience on the court, including life lessons on numerous topics. He said one of the biggest things he's learned over the years is to try and keep his head down and simply focus on the game.
He also added that he believes his years as a high school social studies teacher also helps him relate to the coaches whose games he calls because those coaches are educators too.
"I taught 11th and 12th graders for 33 years and that's the kind of kid that plays out there on the court, so I have an idea of what they're dealing with," he said. "Plus, the coaches are mostly teachers like I was. I'm able just to shut everything out, unless it just needs to be addressed, and it's very, very unusual for that to happen because they all know the rules.
"They may say something, but I know they're going to get back to coaching very quickly because they have a game to play and they have to direct their players, but we don't have many of those unusual situations that occur during a game."
He advised younger officials, who are just starting out, to immerse themselves in the rules of the game and be available and willing to call games at any level.
"Really get into the rule book and watch any videos you can get a hold of for training purposes," he said. "Make yourself available and ask the veteran officials about any concerns, certain calls or certain rules. Don't be afraid to ask questions and have a familiarity with the rules and the common sense application of it all. Yes, the rules are designed to be enforced, but you've got to use your head sometimes too."
Phelps said he knows he will one day have to hang up his whistle for good, but he is hopeful for a few more years on the court, giving back to the game and doing what he loves.
"My mantra is that as long as I can be where I'm supposed to be on the court, when I'm supposed to be there, then I want to continue," he added. "I'm not going to be out there just to be out there. I'm not going to disrespect the game by struggling to get up and down the court and I still get up and down the court fine.
"When I describe (to my doctors) what I'm doing, they tell me to keep it up. They want me to keep doing it as long as I love it and can keep doing it."