Wide receivers Malachi Hill and Jordan Wideman were two of the top passing game targets for the Ringgold Tigers the past couple of seasons, and the duo see no reason to change things just because their playing days in Catoosa County are over.
A week after Hill signed with NCAA Division III Mount St. Joseph, Wideman put his signature on a letter of intent with the Cincinnati, Ohio school in a ceremony this past Wednesday at Ringgold High School.
Wideman said it “felt great” to officially be a college football player.
“It’s a good, small, private college,” he said. “There’s a good brotherhood atmosphere there. It really feels like another Ringgold. Plus, I have Mal going with me.”
Wideman said the Lions were planning on playing him at receiver. He earned a Region 6-AAA honorable mention selection at that position this past fall after 24 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
“Jordan sprained his ankle (late in the season) against Rockmart and that really hurt us that night,” head coach Robert Akins explained about the Tigers’ first and only regular season loss. “When he wasn’t in there, we could really tell a huge difference because he’s such a threat.
“He may end up being a receiver at Mount St. Joseph, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t try him at defensive end. We would put him in there sometimes on third down and let him rush the passer because he’s so big, strong, fast and physical, but I know they’ll do the right thing with him.”
Wideman also did his part this past winter to help Ringgold’s basketball team make a Cinderella postseason run to the Sweet 16.
“I’m going to offer them everything I can,” he said. “I’m just going to give it my all. I always put it all out there on the line and give the game all my passion.”
“He’s a great kid from a great family who has great character,” Akins added. “He loves the game and he’ll do great things up there.”
Wideman said he plans on studying communications in college with an emphasis on journalism and broadcasting.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.