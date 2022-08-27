LaFayette Ramblers

A battle between two longtime rivals took place at Jack King Stadium on Friday night, but instead of the close battle that some anticipated, the Trion Bulldogs used a big third quarter to pull away and beat LaFayette, 45-7, in a non-region contest.

A 52-yard third-down TD run by Toby Maddox got the Bulldogs on the board with 3:12 left in the first quarter and Trion added to its lead with 6:37 left before halftime on a 33-yard field goal.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

