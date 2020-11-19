Three high school football games involving local teams have been cancelled for Friday.
Ridgeland's game at Central-Carroll and LFO's home game with Adairsville have both been called off. Both games were the final regular season games for the Panthers and Warriors.
Heritage High School has also announced that their home game with Cedartown has been cancelled for Friday.
Three games remain scheduled for tomorrow evening. LaFayette will play at North Murray, Ringgold will entertain Rockmart and Gordon Lee will make the drive to Trion for their annual grudge match with the Bulldogs.