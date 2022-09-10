Senior quarterback Kaden Swope accounted for 206 total yards and four touchdowns as the Heritage Generals improved to 4-0 with a 35-7 home victory over Ridgeland on Friday.
The Generals scored on their first three possessions after the Panthers were unable to take advantage of a successful onside kick to start the game.
Swope found the end zone from 10 yards out midway through the first quarter and he carried one in from 13 yards just over three minutes later.
His third touchdown came with 8:15 left to go in the first half. After jump starting the drive with a 21-yard pass to Max Owens and a 29-yard scamper, Swope connected with Owens on a 16-yard TD pass. The score came on a fourth-and-sixth call after the Generals opted to eschew a possible field goal.
Ridgeland drove all the way from its own 11 down to the Heritage 30 in the closing seconds of the half. However, a fourth-down pass on the final play fell incomplete and Heritage took a 21-0 lead into the locker room.
The Panthers grabbed the early momentum in the third quarter. A personal foul penalty on Heritage moved the ball out towards midfield and Ridgeland needed just five plays to get into the end zone.
Chase Watkins found Darrian Burks on a short pass and the speedy senior would do the rest to complete the 34-yard strike. Bryan Ojeda's kick cut the lead down to 14 points and gave the visitors new life.
Ridgeland's defense then came up with a three-and-out to get the ball back with a chance to cut further into the lead. But on third-and-nine from the Ridgeland 28, Watkins got hit by Jarod Barnes just as he was throwing the ball and Owens made a diving interception of the wobbling pigskin.
Four plays later, Heritage cashed in on a 12-yard scoring pass from Swope to Tyler Cheatwood.
The Panthers refused to quit and drove from their 20 all the way to the Heritage 18. However, a fumble and two straight incomplete passes ended the threat and Ridgeland would never see Heritage territory the rest of the game.
The Generals drove 71 yards in 11 plays with Paxton McCrary scoring from five yards out with 6:44 left to seal the victory.
Swope went 7 of 10 in the air for 109 yards, while adding 97 yards on seven carries. McCrary had 103 yards on 19 rushing attempts. Owens was the leading receiver with four catches for 62 yards, while Cheatwood added 47 yards on three receptions.
Defensively, Bryce Travillian had a sack and teamed up with Austin Palmer on a second, while Chipper Grayson connected on all five of his extra point attempts and added a pair of touchbacks.
Ridgeland had 214 yards of offense, 191 through the air. Watkins, who entered the game for the first time with four minutes left in the first quarter, finished 14 of 30 for 184 yards.
Parker Metcalf had a big game with nine receptions for 104 yards. Burks grabbed three passes for 64 yards and Carter Myers had three catches for 23 yards. Ridgeland, though, was limited to 23 yards on 21 rushing attempts.
Heritage will take next Friday night off before Chattanooga Prep School comes to Boynton on Sept. 23 for Homecoming. Meanwhile, Ridgeland (0-3) will begin 6-AAA play next Friday night with a tough road test at Coahulla Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.