Heritage Generals

Senior quarterback Kaden Swope accounted for 206 total yards and four touchdowns as the Heritage Generals improved to 4-0 with a 35-7 home victory over Ridgeland on Friday.

The Generals scored on their first three possessions after the Panthers were unable to take advantage of a successful onside kick to start the game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

