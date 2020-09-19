The Ringgold Tigers had 52 running plays on Friday night and amassed 362 yards on the ground.
However, it was a negative 2-yard play that the Tigers and their fans won't soon forget as quarterback Mason Parker took a knee in the victory formation to put an exclamation point on a 38-12 victory at Ridgeland and set off a emotional celebration on the visitors' side of the field.
The win finally put an end to Ringgold's 12-game losing skid, a streak that began with a first-round playoff loss at Peach County on Nov. 9, 2018 and continued through a frustrating 0-10 season in 2019 and a 28-21 home loss to Heritage last week.
The Tigers scored the final 14 points in last week's game against the Generals, giving themselves a chance to win it late. And although it ultimately did not work out for them, they were able to carry that momentum into Bowers and Painter Field in a big way on Friday night.
Facing the Panthers for the first time since 2011, Ringgold scored the game's first 21 points and scored the game's last 14 points after Ridgeland had cut the gap 12 with just over eight minutes remaining in the contest.
Parker got the start under center in place of last week's starter Kyle White, who is currently nursing a sore shoulder. While White played defense only against the Panthers, his junior running mate ran the offense like a seasoned veteran.
Ringgold took the opening kickoff and went 67 yards in 11 plays, taking 3:37 off the clock before junior running back Kori Dumas a direct snap out of the wildcat formation and found the endzone on a 3-yard run.
It would be a pattern that would be repeated multiple times on the night as Dumas scored five times out of the formation. He had a 2-yard run late in the first quarter and scored on a 6-yard run with 8:36 to go before halftime.
Ridgeland finally got on the board with 5:16 left in the first half on a nice 82-yard drive, set up by an outstanding 38-yard pass from Chase Watkins to King Mason and capped off by a 5-yard run from Ke'Sean Eubanks as the Panthers went into the locker room, trailing 21-6.
Ringgold would score the only points of the third quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Landon Eaker at the 8:13 mark and Ridgeland would add its second touchdown with 8:02 to play in the game as Watkins hit Jeremiah Turner in the flat for what turned out to be a 17-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.
But after recovering Ridgeland's attempted onside kick, Jordan Wideman pulled in a fantastic 39-yard leaping catch at the Panthers' 5-yard line, where Dumas would score his fourth touchdown of the night one play later.
After holding the home team on downs near midfield, the Tigers needed just four plays the score of their final TD of the night. Parker ripped off 27 of the 48 yards on one run and Peyton Williams blasted up the middle for 15 before Dumas plowed in from four yards out for the final score of the night with 2:01 to go.
While the offense was clicking for the Tigers most of the night, White and the rest of the defense was coming up with key stops when they were needed the most.
Bryson Bethune would recover a fumble at the Ringgold 45 to halt an early second-quarter drive and the Tigers bowed their necks late in the third after the Panthers had first-and-goal at the 6-yard line. Two plays would fail to gain any yards before Isaac King and Jordan Garnica teamed up for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. An incomplete pass on fourth down would end the threat.
Dumas finished with 131 yards on 19 carries, 104 coming in the first half. Parker carried 12 times for 105 yards and completed 4 of 6 passes for 53 yards to four different receivers. Williams and Malachi Hill each added 47 yards on the ground while Price Pennington picked up 32 yards on seven carries.
Watkins had his best game, statistically, as a Panther. He rushed 13 times for 100 yards and completed 16 of 29 passes for 176 yards, including the touchdown. Ridgeland finished with 30 carries for 156 yards, while Mason led all receivers in the game with seven catches for 84 yards.
Ringgold (1-1) will open Region 6-AAA play back at home at Don Patterson Field this Friday night against defending region champion North Murray (0-1), who dropped their opener to Northwest Whitfield on Friday night, 20-10. Meanwhile, Ridgeland (0-3) will head to Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday night to test themselves against Class 5A Calhoun (2-1), who picked up a 14-7 road victory at Cedartown on Friday.
