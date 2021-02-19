Gordon Lee head football coach Josh Groce said it's very rare to see photos of Michael Akins when he doesn't have a smile on his face.
And what Akins did on Thursday definitely had him grinning from ear to ear.
The senior took the next step in his athletic career as he signed with Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va., an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"He truly enjoys (football) and that's what Emory & Henry will be getting," Groce said. "They'll be getting a kid that really enjoys and really loves the game of football and will do whatever is asked of him."
Akins called it "an honor" to get to play football in college after prepping at a small school like Gordon Lee.
"(This day) means a lot," he said prior to signing his letter of intent in front of family, coaches and teammates. "It's an honor to be able to go somewhere and play football and be recognized as a student-athlete."
Akins got his share of recognition following the end of Gordon Lee's historic 2020 season that saw them go 10-2 and advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in nearly 15 years.
A first team All-Region (6-A) player this past season, Akins was a 6-foot-2, 270-pound bulldozer on an offensive line that put up nearly 5,000 total yards with over 4,000 coming on the ground. Gordon Lee was also one of the highest scoring teams in all of Class A (Public) at 43.5 points per game.
He also picked up first team All-State honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and honorable mention All-State honors by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution and Recruit Georgia.
Groce said the postseason honors Akins have received truly speak for themselves.
"I've always said that offensive line is the toughest position to get any recognition," the coach added. "You have running backs with this amount of rushing yards and this and that, but you have the linemen who paved the path for them. There's just not a whole lot of stats that come with being an offensive lineman, but the (awards) he's getting is because of how hard he works."
"I just felt like (Emory & Henry) was the right fit," explained Akins, who said he had also been considering Ohio Northern. "They wanted me there, both as a player and as a student.
"They're trying to build their offensive line, so I think I can bring physicality and that physical aspect (to their program)."
"He's a great kid," Groce said. "He's always at practice, or the weight room, or the field house, or just wherever he supposed to be, and he's always got a great attitude."
The Wasps will be playing an abbreviated spring season, which begins this Friday. Their last full season in 2019 saw them finish with a 7-3 overall record.
Akins said he is undecided on a major, but is considering something in the business field.